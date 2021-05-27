Dollar little changed

London Stocks Seen Opening Little Changed, PMI Data in Focus. 0648 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open little changed, up just 0.5 points, according to IG, having closed Tuesday at 7090.01. U.K. stocks look set to underperform their European counterparts, with investors nervous ahead of a Bank of England meeting Thursday. After the U.S. Federal Reserve last week unexpectedly forecast rate rises in 2023, there are concerns that the BOE may similarly warn of possible future rate rises and scaling back of quantitative easing. Investors will therefore watch flash U.K. purchasing managers' survey data at 0830 GMT closely. House builder Berkeley will be watched after it said profit and revenue rose for fiscal 2021 and proposed an additional shareholder return. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)