Davis Cup: Piqué says new venues will fix scheduling issues

Ramos is leaving Madrid on a free transfer this summer after successful 16-year stint in the Spanish capital. Manchester United, AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG have all been heavily linked with a move for the 35-year-old. But according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Ramos has told three of his Real Madrid teammates that he is heading to PSG this summer. The report claims that Ramos has already accepted PSG’s offer and rejected approaches from other clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. PSG, meanwhile, are understood to be keen to add experience to their back line after losing Thiago Silva to Chelsea on a free transfer last year. The French club are also reportedly interested in Raphael Varane, who is wanted by Manchester United.