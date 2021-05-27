Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Davis Cup: Piqué says new venues will fix scheduling issues

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 28 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Expanding the Davis Cup Finals to more venues will help attract more fans and avoid some of the late finishes that hurt the revamped event’s first edition, organizers said Thursday. Madrid was the sole host of the inaugural edition of the restructured Davis Cup Finals in 2019....

wtop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Turin#Ap#Spanish#Kosmos#The New Davis Cup Finals#The Italy United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

Fabio Capello Not Surprised With Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid Exit

Fabio Capello has admitted he isn't surprised at Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid exit, and pointed out that "age is a burden for everyone". Ramos is leaving Madrid as a free agent at the end of this month after spending 16 trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu. The legendary defender failed to agree on new terms with the LaLiga giants, and has been linked to a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Chelsea.
SoccerTribal Football

Effenberg on Spain struggles: If you don't select any Real Madrid players...

Former Real Madrid midfielder Steffen Effenberg says Spain are struggling in the Euros because their squad carries no Los Merengues players. Effenberg also states Spain coach Luis Enrique's team is missing Sergio Ramos. He said, "If you don't summon anyone from Real Madrid, then you already have a problem before...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Militao tribute to departing teammate Ramos

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has paid tribute to departing teammate Sergio Ramos. Ramos' contract comes to an end on June 30 and both he and the club have confirmed that he will move on this summer. "It's a shame that [Ramos] has left, because he was a guy who...
Premier Leaguenewspotng.com

Sergio Ramos tells Real Madrid teammates his next club

Ramos is leaving Madrid on a free transfer this summer after successful 16-year stint in the Spanish capital. Manchester United, AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG have all been heavily linked with a move for the 35-year-old. But according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Ramos has told three of his Real Madrid teammates that he is heading to PSG this summer. The report claims that Ramos has already accepted PSG’s offer and rejected approaches from other clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. PSG, meanwhile, are understood to be keen to add experience to their back line after losing Thiago Silva to Chelsea on a free transfer last year. The French club are also reportedly interested in Raphael Varane, who is wanted by Manchester United.
Premier League90min.com

Real Madrid interested in Alexander Isak

Real Madrid have joined the long list of European giants interested in signing Sweden and Real Sociedad starlet Alexander Isak, following his impressive displays at Euro 2020. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in La Liga last year, scoring 17 goals in 34 games, and has featured heavily for Sweden at this summer's tournament.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Militao: “It’s a pity that Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao discussed Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid during a press conference with the Brazilian national team. Although Militao could be the biggest beneficiary now that Ramos is gone, he praised the legend and explained why he was so important. “It’s a pity that Ramos left...
SoccerYardbarker

Luka Modric’s continued excellence makes life difficult for Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid

Luka Modric’s recital for Croatia against Scotland at Euro 2020 last night delighted everyone connected to Real Madrid; aside, according to Marca, from Martin Odegaard. Odegaard will be returning to Madrid this summer after a loan spell with Arsenal, and the hope at the Santiago Bernabeu is that the newly-appointed Carlo Ancelotti will be able to get the best out of the Norwegian playmaker.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brahim Diaz happy for Real Madrid and AC Milan to choose

Brahim Diaz says he's happy to go where he's wanted as Real Madrid and AC Milan discuss his future. The Real Madrid midfielder stressed that he is content after helping the Serie A side to clinch qualification to next season's Champions League group stage. "I am very happy with everything...
UEFAsamfordcrimson.com

Sergio Ramos tipped for Real Madrid return after “inconceivable” transfer exit

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay nowSign up to FREE email alerts from Mirror – Sport – Real MadridInvalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.SubscribeWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

The Italian, who was appointed as the club's new coach on 2 June, visited Valdebebas ahead of his return to the Real Madrid bench. Carlo Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid for his second stint. After Zinedine Zidane left the club, the Spanish side decided to go for then Everton...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 teams: Every squad and player for 2021 tournament

Euro 2020 begins on 11 June and all 24 nations involved have confirmed their squads for the tournament. The European Championship starts with Italy vs Turkey in Rome. Fellow Group A side Wales meet Switzerland the following day, before England and Scotland round off the opening weekend against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Each team is allowed to name 26 players, up from the usual 23 in response to the pandemic squeezing the football calendar around Europe over the past 12 months. Here we collate all the squads and list every player involved in the tournament. Group AItalyGoalkeepers: Gianluigi...
UEFAatoallinks.com

UEFA Euro Cup 2021 Schedule Indian Time IST Fixtures, Venue, Time Table PDF

UEFA EURO 2020: The 2020 European Football Championship was delayed by a year this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The official first of the event today is June 11th. Today on Friday, June 11, Google has marked the beginning of UEFA EURO 2020 by creating a doodle. Google has wished all the competing teams through a doodle. The championship has started with the first match between Turkey and Italy in Rome’s biggest sports event.
Soccer90min.com

USMNT: World Cup qualifier schedule released

The United States men’s national team journey to the 2022 Qatar World Cup is set. After the conclusion of the second round of qualifiers, Concacaf released the schedule for the octagonal phase. The final batch of qualifiers will see the USMNT battling Mexico, Canada, Honduras, Costa Rica and Jamaica for...