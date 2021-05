On July 3, The Museum of Flight opens Stranger Than Fiction: The Incredible Science of Aerospace Medicine, a new exhibition about a lofty subject wrapped in a retro SciFi comic book motif. It’s the story of daring aviation and space adventurers, doctors and researchers developing the means for us to go higher, faster and farther through the air and into space. These are the people who brought themselves to the brink, studied near-death experiences and advanced science so the danger zone could become the comfort zone. Sometimes what they did seemed just plain crazy.