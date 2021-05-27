Concerts to include boy band tribute act

“The ‘A’ for the woodwinds and ‘B flat’ for the brass tells us we are back in business!”. The enthusiastic introduction by the City Band Concert’s announcer was met with a roaring round of applause and cheers on Wednesday evening. It had been more than a year since the community gathered on the bright green grass of South Park to take in the weekly Summer event. Under the chipper direction of Paul Popiel, the musicians returned in a socially distanced manner. To remain within CDC recommendations, they ditched their usual perch in the gazebo and spread out on the lawn. This allowed for a better view for the audience, who also spread out (socially-distanced style) on the lawn.