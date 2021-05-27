Concerts to include boy band tribute act

Blues, Soul, R&B, Pop/Rock, and original music that inspires, connects and captivates, but most of all it will MOVE you. The Gayle Harrod Band’s momentous and soulful sound is the work of powerhouse vocalist, Gayle Harrod, supported by the solid, engaging instrumental performances, rich vocal harmonies and professional musicianship of her band: Stan Turk on the Guitar, Kevin Walker on Bass and Check Ferrell on Drums. A diverse, fun, funky and eclectic play list of both covers and original music, spanning multiple genres, will make sure everyone is having a good time and have both young and old dancing all night long. Their original songs, are intimate, revealing and deeply personal expressions of universal themes of tragedy, resilience, heartbreak and triumph, vulnerability and strength and delivered with a raw intensity and emotional honesty that resonates with audiences.