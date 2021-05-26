Country Club Village board works through long agenda

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $3,000 estimate to clean out the ditch along East Walnut Street and Passport Road : agreed to pickup the concrete sidewalk and place a culvert in an area of the 300 block of South Noble Avenue to help with water drainage : agreed to see what’s needed where residents have driveway issues where vehicles are allowed to park along specific streets, such as in the 200 block of West Poplar Street : discussed, but took no action on the area running north and south between East Elm Street and East Poplar Street – will discuss at the next meeting : noted that direct deposit has been setup for the state taxes for the General Account, Motor Fuel Tax, and MFT Transportation Renewal Fund money : and noted that Village Hall will be closed next Monday, January 17th, for the Martin Luther King Junior Day observance : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 24th at Village Hall.

NOBLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO