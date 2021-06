A lawsuit by 19 people is stopping Austin from updating zoning across the city. Much of town is zoned like it's the 1980s, and economic experts said it's making home affordability and traffic worse. Mayor Steve Adler and other city officials explain what they're going to do about it in exclusive interviews. This longtime priority of the city is still tied up by a lawsuit, but Adler recently told ABJ that officials can move forward with individual changes to the land development code.