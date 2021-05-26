City pool hopes for summer to remember

The Coleman City Council heard a presentation Thursday night from Cornerstone Community Action Agency regarding the Seeds of Hope Program and volunteer opportunities for community beautification. As part of the goals and objectives for Fiscal Year 2022, the Council identified Community Development, Beautification and Clean up as an opportunity to seek partnerships in the community to assist in these efforts. Cornerstone Community Action Agency has reached out to partners in the community and, through a grant Cornerstone has received, have created the Seeds of Hope Campaign. The vision, mission, goals and objectives of the program for beautification of the community were presented. The photo example shows planter boxes being designed locally by the Daneks at Bull Creek Design. The boxes are 3 feet wide metal (powder coated) with wooden planter boxes. Hanging baskets are also being designed. Plants such as Esperanza, Lantana, Oleander and Mexican Sage Brush are being considered to bring color. The planter boxes would be placed downtown but would also be available for individuals to purchase if they wanted to place them at their home. Trash cans are also being designed. They hope to begin installing the planter boxes in the Spring of this year.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO