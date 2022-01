TECUMSEH — A proposed ordinance to regulate temporary signs in Tecumseh is under further review. The Tecumseh City Council did not approve the ordinance Tuesday on its second reading, instead sending it back to the planning commission to reconsider the number of signs that would be allowed and the time they could be up as well as to clarify language that spells out which signs need a permit and those that do not. ...

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 6 MINUTES AGO