Dr. Jason Rawls has intertwined his two passions, education and hip-hop, to create Ohio University’s Hip-Hop OHIO Patton Education (HOPE) program, kicking off this fall. Rawls brings his experience as an educator, author, DJ, and hip-hop producer (of acts such as The Beastie Boys, Mos Def, and Talib Kweli) to the program, which focuses on implementing the theoretical constructs of Hip-Hop Based Education (HHBE) in the context of the Patton College’s Teacher Education program.