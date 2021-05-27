$4.8 Billion Dedicated to COVID-19 Testing for the Uninsured

HCMC is planning a mass testing program on large scale, expecting to collect 100,000 samples per day from across the city. — Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong mentioned the plan at a Sunday emergency meeting on the Covid-19 crisis. In the immediate future, the health sector will focus on sampling all members of the Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation, and people who participated the National Assembly and People's Council votes on Sunday last week. All workers at 17 export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones wherein 1,500 companies are operating with 280,000 workers and 3,000 experts will also be tested in the short-term.