Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

$4.8 Billion Dedicated to COVID-19 Testing for the Uninsured

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced this week that it is dedicating $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to support the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program. This funding will allow the program to continue reimbursing health care providers for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19. As of May 19, 2021, the program has issued nearly $4 billion in testing reimbursements to providers.

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Care Providers#Health Care Services#Health Data#Health Services#Hhs#The American Rescue Plan#Medicare#Uninsured Individuals#Testing Reimbursements#Quality Health Coverage#Find Reimbursement Data#National Medicare Rates#Covid 19 Treatment#United States#Vulnerable Communities#Cost Impediments#D C#Country#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthvnexpress.net

HCMC to conduct large-scale Covid-19 testing

HCMC is planning a mass testing program on large scale, expecting to collect 100,000 samples per day from across the city. — Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong mentioned the plan at a Sunday emergency meeting on the Covid-19 crisis. In the immediate future, the health sector will focus on sampling all members of the Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation, and people who participated the National Assembly and People's Council votes on Sunday last week. All workers at 17 export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones wherein 1,500 companies are operating with 280,000 workers and 3,000 experts will also be tested in the short-term.
Public Healthhwchronicle.com

COVID-19 testing protocols work effectively

Sophomores, juniors and seniors began returning to in-person classes together starting May 17, following nearly two months of coming to campus based on a daily rotating grade system. . During this time, no positive COVID-19 cases were detected and four months of athletic practices resulted in one positive COVID-19 case.
California Statelookout.co

California bill calls for $7 billion in COVID-19 bonuses for healthcare workers

California lawmakers are considering legislation that would require hospitals, clinics and skilled nursing facilities to pay medical professionals $10,000 in “hero pay” for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some employers and business groups have bristled at the $7-billion price tag, calling the bill “dangerous and costly.”. Assembly Bill...
Public HealthBlock Island Times

Covid-19 testing

The following was submitted by Rescue Capt. Tracy Fredericks:. Free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rescue Station. If you have symptoms, please call Block Island Health Services, (401) 466-2974 or Rescue Capt. Tracy Fredericks at (207) 229-6349. On Thursdays, the Disaster Medical Assistance Team...
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Maine Expands COVID-19 Rapid Testing Availability

Workers in retail, hospitality, and other public-facing industries in Maine have more options to get routinely tested for COVID-19. Maine Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Wednesday that more than 60 Walgreens locations across the state will provide free rapid testing using Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests. "With this change, Maine...
Pettis County, MOSedalia Democrat

COVID-19 testing, vaccines continue in Pettis County

Pettis County added eight cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,209, according to the Pettis County Health Center. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, this is the first week without a double-digit increase in cases in more than a year.
Pullman, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

PRH announces move to as-needed COVID-19 testing

Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it will transition from its COVID-19 Testing and Triage Center to as-needed testing for asymptomatic individuals. New asymptomatic testing options will be available starting Saturday. According to a news release from PRH, the hospital has seen the need for testing people with symptoms steadily decline....
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Danbury reports declining COVID-19 test positivity

Danbury is reporting lower COVID-19 numbers for the end of May. Most days in the second half of the month had single digit case loads for positive tests. During the first week of the month there were 174 cases, the second week had 69 and the third week of May just had 50 cases reported.
ScienceNorthwestern University

COVID-19 PCR Tests can be Freeze Dried

In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not just the vaccines that require complicated cold supply chains and refrigerated storage. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests — often considered the “gold standard” of testing — also have enzymes and reagents that need to be frozen. Northwestern Engineering researchers have discovered that commercially...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Galperin reports L.A. spent nearly $1 billion on COVID-19

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin last month released an updated online COVID-19 Spending Tracker for the city of Los Angeles showing money spent in response to the pandemic. Since March 2020, city departments reported spending a total of $984.8 million on programs and supplies, homeless housing, staffing and overtime, emergency rental assistance, and testing and vaccination efforts.
Wabash County, INTrumann Democrat

ISDH to close OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites

On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) announced they would be closing COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30. With the change, Parkview Wabash Hospital president Marilyn J. Custer-Mitchell said for free testing, Wabash County residents will have to visit a state-run testing site. Custer-Mitchell...
California Statehealthleadersmedia.com

California debates public health spending as virus recedes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend the state’s extraordinary budget surplus on correcting the most widespread financial impacts of the pandemic, pledging to give $600 payments to most taxpaying adults while committing to pay off all of their outstanding rent and utility bills. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen...
Centerville, PAheraldstandard.com

Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program

Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties that will include pop-up testing sites in each county in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. Funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers, the...
Three Rivers, MISturgis Journal

Curbside COVID-19 testing offered

Honu is providing curbside COVID-19 testing 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each Friday throughout June at 1110 Hill St., Three Rivers. Testing is open to Michigan residents on a first-come, first-served basis, at no cost. Take photo ID. Proof of insurance is not required. No doctor’s order is needed. Minors may be...
Public Healthwlkm.com

COVID-19 testing continues at Health Department

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency has issued a reminder that weekly curbside COVID-19 testing will continue through June. The screenings are free and the only requirement is a photo ID. They take place 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Coldwater branch, 570 Marshall Road, and 9 a.m....
Public Healthwjol.com

COVID-19 Testing Levels Decreasing

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) Illinois health officials say the level of COVID-19 testing in the state is decreasing. They say there has been a dramatic drop in testing over the past few weeks. Officials cite a rise in vaccination numbers and the fact that schools are out of session as factors in the drop.
Adams County, ILkhqa.com

COVID-19 testing to scale back in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — 40% of Adams County's population is now vaccinated, according to the Adams County Health Department. "We have seen a lot of positive movement in our numbers lately things are looking good. We went through an entire school year and were able to keep our kids in school," said Jerrod Welch, the Adams County, public health administrator.
Public Healthvermontbiz.com

VOSHA issues workplace safety memo

Vermont is currently at 79.8% of Vermonters receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just 0.2% more to go, or 1,300 Vermonters to reach the 80% goal and lift all COVID-19 restrictions(link is external). There are a series of walk-in clinics happening this weekend at locations around the state, from state parks, to concerts, breweries, dairy farms, and retail locations. NO reservation is needed. ACCD hopes businesses can continue to help spread the word of these clinics to employees or customers who may be looking for a quick and easy way to get vaccinated and help the state reach the 80% mark. Please reference the Department of Health website(link is external) to find a clinic near you.