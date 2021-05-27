I've used Android for over 10 years — I'm switching to an iPhone 12 Mini

This story was originally published . Over a long weekend in Los Angeles, I walked into the Apple Store in the Century City Mall to buy an iPhone... and swiftly walked right back out because I didn't have an appointment to buy said iPhone. I went back to my car, defeated, with an appointment four hours later that day in virtual hand. I then had a classic "I'm an idiot" moment. I opened the browser on my Galaxy S21 Ultra, bought the iPhone on Apple's website, and set it for pickup at the Apple Store I'd just been to an hour from now. I wandered the mall (I bought coffee and shoelaces, if you must know, and I know you really mustn't), and then wandered back up to the Apple Store for my Very Official Pickup Appointment, which involved me telling the nice man at the door I was here for my phone, someone going to the back of the store, grabbing a phone (which was quite assuredly there and available hours earlier), and handing it to me. I didn't even have to actually go inside the store myself. Efficiency! Anyway, I now had an iPhone 12 Mini — a purple one, of course — and it is here I meet you, just a few days into my latest Apple journey.