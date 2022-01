George Junior Bonham, born in Missouri on August 31, 1929 to Robert & Ruth Bonham, passed peacefully in his home on January 13, 2022 at 92 years old. He is survived by his common-law wife, Valarie Denniston, his son Doug, his daughter Debbie, various grandchildren, and family. All who knew George loved his ornery & fun-loving attitude, incredible cooking, and […]

