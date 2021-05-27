Cancel
Ohio State

Crop-dusting plane crashes in Ohio, pilot taken to hospital

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — A pilot sustained minor injuries when the crop dusting plane he was flying crashed into a creek Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The single-engine Grumman-Schweizer G-164B had taken off from Lakefield Airport in Celina when it went down near Grand Lake St. Marys, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft was partially submerged.

The pilot, Mark Gaerte, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the highway patrol said.

Authorities worked to contain any pesticide that might have leaked from the wreckage.

The National Transportation Safety Board was handling the investigation, the FAA said.

No other information was available.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

