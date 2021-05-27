Suspect in freeway BB gun shootings behind bars

RIVERSIDE - A 34-year-old man possibly involved in a rash of attacks involving projectiles shot through vehicles' windows on freeways in Riverside and neighboring counties was jailed this morning in lieu of $750,000 bail, authorities said. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim was booked late Tuesday night into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon. He is scheduled to be in court Friday. The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate whether Rodriguez was one of the perpetrators, or the sole party involved, in more than 100 attacks spanning a month on the Riverside (91) Freeway and other corridors in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties. Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback confirmed patrol o.