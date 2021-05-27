Cincinnati State Trustees unanimously approve five-year contract renewal for President Monica Posey
The Cincinnati State Board of Trustees voted at the May 25, 2021, meeting to renew President Monica J. Posey’s contract for five years. “We are delighted to announce the renewal of President Posey’s contract. Her service to Cincinnati State has been exemplary and we look forward to her leadership over the next five years,” said George Vincent, chairperson of the Cincinnati State Board of Trustees.www.cincinnatistate.edu