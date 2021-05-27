Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati State Trustees unanimously approve five-year contract renewal for President Monica Posey

cincinnatistate.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati State Board of Trustees voted at the May 25, 2021, meeting to renew President Monica J. Posey’s contract for five years. “We are delighted to announce the renewal of President Posey’s contract. Her service to Cincinnati State has been exemplary and we look forward to her leadership over the next five years,” said George Vincent, chairperson of the Cincinnati State Board of Trustees.

www.cincinnatistate.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Cornell University#Philadelphia#State President#Interim President#Senate President#Cincinnati State Trustees#College#Cincinnati State#Quantitative Analysis#African American#President Posey#Academic Vice President#Dr Posey#Provost#Chairperson#Business Administration#Government Officials#Assistant Dean#Community Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHbeckershospitalreview.com

Christ Hospital Health Network removes 'interim' from CEO's title

Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, has been named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, the organization said May 17. Ms. Hayes has been serving as interim president and CEO since last November, when Arturo Polizzi left to become COO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica. Her previous leadership roles...
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

National Center for Women & Information Technology honors three local award winners

The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati recognized local award winners for receiving accolades from The National Center for Women & Information Technology. INTERalliance Leadership Council members Ayushe Nagpal and Mina Ryumae were recipients of the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing High School Award, and Board Member Jillian Maher received the 2021 Kentucky Affiliate Educator Award.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

What Lessons Can Cincinnati Learn From The Boss Cox Era?

A century ago, reformers significantly changed the way Cincinnati's city government works. Those reforms didn't come out of the blue. They were in response to a corrupt political machine that had run the city for decades, mostly under the direction of George "Boss" Cox, a bar owner and powerful behind-the-scenes powerbroker. Cox traded favors for votes and government contracts, keeping his fellow Republicans in power through the late 19th and into the early 20th centuries.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Metcut Research (Cincinnati, OH) Metcut Research has promoted Paul Braun to Executive Vice President. Paul is also Chief Operating Officer, where he oversees the daily operations of the business. This additional role accentuates his current role and adds oversight in various administration functions including goal setting, work monitoring and evaluating departmental and organizational objectives. Paul has over 40 years of materials testing experience with the corporation.