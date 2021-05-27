Spotlight: Point Blank Track Deconstruction: Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now" with Ski Oakenfull
Point Blank are back with another track deconstruction, this time with their Head of Education and Development and master of Deconstructions, Ski Oakenfull. In this video, Ski breaks down Dua Lipa’s hit, “Don’t Start Now.” If you’re new to these and not familiar with what a deconstruction entails, it’s where Point Blank take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes.www.magneticmag.com