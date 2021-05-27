Cancel
UPF INNOValora will speed up transfer to market for six projects based on research results

 14 days ago

Six innovative projects at UPF will receive funding and support for their development thanks to the knowledge transfer promotion programme UPF INNOValora. The UPF Business Shuttle-Innovation Unit has published the selected projects for a new edition of this programme organised to help promising technologies and knowledge generated by university research reach the production phase.

