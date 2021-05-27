Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Global microbiome study discovers thousands of new species, maps urban antimicrobial resistance and reveals new drug candidates

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (May 26, 2021) -- About 12,000 bacteria and viruses collected in a sampling from public transit systems and hospitals around the world from 2015 to 2017 had never before been identified, according to a study by the International MetaSUB Consortium, a global effort at tracking microbes that is led by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dna#Microbiome Research#Antimicrobial Resistance#Data Scientists#Research Scientists#Antibiotic Resistance#Rna#Biotia#Onegevity Health#Worldquant Llc#Crispr#Pathomap#Zymo Research#New York Genome Center#Ctsc#Cornell University#Stockholm University#Houston Methodist#Microbial Samples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
Qatar
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceTexarkana Gazette

Subway swabbers find a microbe jungle -- and thousands of new species

For centuries, naturalists have mapped the world's flora and fauna. They have assembled atlases of migratory birds and cold-water fishes, and sketched out the geography of carnivorous animals and alpine plants. Now, an enormous international team of researchers has added a new volume to the collection: an atlas of microorganisms...
EnvironmentPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Climate change responsible for 37% of global heat deaths, new study says

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
ChemistryPhys.org

Study reveals new route to rapid, efficient removal of micro-pollutants in water

Recently, the research team led by Prof. Kong Lingtao from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) prepared a highly active single iron atom catalyst (Fe-ISAs@CN) which can activate HNO2 to generate free radicals, achieving rapid removal of sulfadiazine pollutants in aqueous solutions. The relevant results were published in the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Map of malaria parasite's gene activity reveals new targets for drugs, vaccines

May 27 (UPI) -- New cellular maps of the malaria parasite have revealed the genetic transformations Plasmodium falciparum undergoes before infection. The atlas, published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications, has already identified several potential targets for future drugs and vaccines. Over the last 20 years, malaria-carrying mosquitoes have become...
Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

A New Study Reveals that Naturopaths Order a Lot of Unnecessary Pediatric Labs

We have written about naturopathic medicine many times here at Science-Based Medicine, often pointing out the pseudomedical approach to patient care that is so common in the profession. I believe that we have presented ample evidence in support of our conclusion that there is no intervention so implausible, so lacking in quality evidence, or so utterly ridiculous in nature that it is not wholeheartedly accepted by large swaths of the naturopathic community. Whether for prevention, diagnosis, or treatment, naturopaths commonly incorporate homeopathy, acupuncture, energy medicine, detoxification, herbs, supplements, and pretty much any nonsense you can imagine into their practice.
ScienceNewswise

Analysis reveals global 'hot spots' where new coronaviruses may emerge

Newswise — Berkeley -- Global land-use changes -- including forest fragmentation, agricultural expansion and concentrated livestock production -- are creating "hot spots" favorable for bats that carry coronaviruses and where conditions are ripe for the diseases to jump from bats to humans, finds an analysis published this week by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, the Politecnico di Milano (Polytechnic University of Milan) and Massey University of New Zealand.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Antimicrobial Resistance Genes Are an Unexpected Holiday Souvenir

New research published today in Genome Medicine provides further evidence that international travelers can pick up dangerous drug-resistant bacteria during their journeys and bring it home with them. The study by US and Dutch scientists analyzed DNA from fecal samples of 190 Dutch travelers before and after they traveled to...
TravelGenomeWeb

Antibiotic Resistance Genes in Gut Microbiome Rise After Travel Abroad, Study Finds

NEW YORK – International travel can significantly boost the repertoire of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, genes found in an individual's gut microbial community, new research suggests, with the precise locale influencing the shape of these acquired gut "resistomes." "We found that which region a traveler visited significantly affected how their...
CancerGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Adverse Drug Reaction GWAS, Rare Variant Gene Regulators, Ovarian Cancer MicroRNAs

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and elsewhere outline findings from a genome-wide association study on adverse drug reactions (ADR) to common drugs or drug group representatives. Using array-based genotyping profiles, imputed genotyping clues, and drug allergy insights in electronic health record (EHR) data for more than 81,700 Vanderbilt BioVU DNA Biobank participants of European or African ancestry, the team narrowed in on seven loci linked to ADRs for 14 commonly prescribed drugs or drug types in European individuals — a set that encompassed variants in genes previously linked to adverse responses to opioid drugs such as CYP2D6 and OPRM1. From these and other results, the authors suggest that the high-throughput approach used "can enable impactful pharmacogenomic research to help develop clinical guidelines for the delivery of the right drug to the right person."
Travelaudacy.com

New study shows international travel may spread antibiotic resistance

A new study is looking at how international travel may spread a country's specific antimicrobial resistance, which remains in the gut after a traveler's return to their home country. This contributes to resistance to commonly used antibiotics, with research suggesting that international travel contributes to its spread globally. For more, KCBS Radio news anchor Rebecca Corral spoke with Dr. Guatam Dantas, professor at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

New study blames one in three heat-related deaths on global warming

A new study has been published that looked at data between 1991 and 2018. According to the study, more than a third of all deaths where heat played a role are attributable to global warming induced by humans. The study is reportedly the largest of its kind and was led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the University of Bern with help from other organizations.
Cancerworldcapitaltimes.com

Monoclonal antibody prevents HIV infection in monkeys, study finds

An experimental, lab-made antibody can completely prevent nonhuman primates from being infected with the monkey form of HIV, new research published in Nature Communications shows. - Advertisement - The results will inform a future human clinical trial evaluating leronlimab as a potential pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, therapy to prevent human...
Sciencecannabisnewsworld.com

Mice study suggests this synthetic cannabinoid can reduce essential tremor

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have found that injecting mice with a specific synthetic cannabinoid activates the support cells of their spinals cord and brains, thereby helping to reduce essential tremor (ET). “We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and, thus, the undesired shaking,” explains Jean-François Perrier, study leader and an associate professor with the university’s Department of Neuroscience. Previous research into medical cannabis has focused on the nerve cells, the so-called neurons, according to the university statement. Can the body’s endocannabinoids fight intestinal infections? This research suggests they can How does cannabis impact mental health? Are fish the key to faster medical cannabis tests? Although the most recent investigation focused on disease ET, “the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking,” Perrier suggests. The spinal cord is responsible for most movements, both voluntary and spontaneous. Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that can affect almost any part of the body, although most often the hands, resulting in involuntary and rhythmic shaking, according to the Mayo Clinic . While not usually a dangerous condition, it most commonly occurs in people aged 40 and older, “typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people.” ET-related involuntary shaking, Perrier notes, “can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient’s quality of life.” In a paper , Dr. Adrian Handforth of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System writes “we have confirmed with personal observation worsening of tremor in a patient without marijuana compared to when he was using it. More recently, we observed a patient who had virtual elimination…
ScienceMedscape News

Gut Microbes With Resistance Genes Hitchhike Home With Travelers

Travelers returning home from foreign destinations are bringing back more than tourist souvenirs and memories. Their guts may be harboring new microbial hitchhikers, some of them bearing gene sequences that arm them against antibiotics. These new findings, published online June 7 in Genome Medicine, stand out because the researchers captured...
WildlifeThe Weather Channel

Monkey Hear, Monkey Do: New Study Finds Primates Imitating Other Species’ "Accent" to Avoid Conflict

The phrase ‘when in Rome, do as the Romans do’ may have been created by humans, but it’s the monkeys who are actually out there talking the talk—quite literally. In a new study, researchers have observed a particular species of monkeys using the ‘accent’ of another species upon entering their territory, so as to avoid any potential conflict and facilitate better understanding among each other.
ScienceScience Daily

A call for global oversight of unproven stem cell therapies

The promotion and marketing of unproven stem cell therapies is a global problem that needs a global solution, say experts in a perspective published June 8 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. The authors of the paper call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish an advisory committee on regenerative medicine to tackle this issue and provide guidance for countries around the world.
CancerMedicalXpress

Analysis of 4,000 drugs reveals an alternative mechanism for a new anticancer therapy

By analyzing 4,000 drugs' ability to affect cells' capacity to produce proteins, researchers at Karolinska Institutet found that an anticancer therapy currently trialed in human patients works differently than previously thought. As many human diseases have alterations in this process called translation, the new knowledge contributes to a better understanding of how translation is regulated and the biological routes that regulate it. The study is published in PLOS Biology.