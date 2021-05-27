Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Essence SmartCare Launches New Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

homecaremag.com
 5 days ago

HERZLIYA, Israel (May 27, 2021)—Essence SmartCare, a provider of IoT-based remote care solutions, announced the launch of VitalOn, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform for active seniors and older adults living with chronic conditions. VitalOn introduces a new concept to the care market by combining telecare, wellness and RPM...

www.homecaremag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Patient Monitoring#Health Systems#Medical Devices#Remote Monitoring#Data Integration#Information Systems#Management Systems#Herzliya#Rpm#Bluetooth Low Energy#Essence Group#European Union#Monitoring Devices#Continuous Monitoring#Patient Data#Patient Outcomes#Seamless Integration#Seamless Solution#Effective Management#Advanced Apis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FDA
Related
HealthTimes Union

TailorMed Launches New Service to Complement its Industry Leading Platform in Helping Reduce Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs, Provider Bad Debt

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. TailorMed, the leading financial navigation technology company that helps patients and healthcare providers remove financial barriers to care, today announced it has launched TailorMed Complete℠. The new service offers financial navigation experts to help healthcare organizations cost effectively secure funding for patients at risk of not affording care, while increasing revenue opportunities. Providers will be able to scale their financial navigation staffing, whether they’re understaffed, need to maximize opportunities at busy times or hire an entire team.
TechnologySecurityInfoWatch

How AI is democratizing remote video monitoring

Advanced, remote video monitoring is becoming much more attractive to mid-sized and smaller customers, thanks to recent developments in AI (artificial intelligence) analytics that are transforming the quality of service. What comes next should be even more exciting. There is much business to be won, as customers are increasingly seeking...
HealthMcKnight's

Remote monitoring rule could ultimately drive down healthcare costs

Despite discovering the myriad benefits of remote monitoring over the past year due to the necessity of COVID-19, a December final rule around reimbursement severely disincentivizes providers from using them. While this initially appears foolish and out of touch with the way facilities actually use these solutions, the rule is feeding into global paradigm shifts in the “when” and “where” of care provision, as well as the “who.”
Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

MEDIGENCE LAUNCHES TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM

MediGence has launched a telemedicine platform. The new platform eases virtual care for critical medical conditions accessible, simple and secure. Makers are promising critical care consultations to be easier than ever before, with personalized healthcare for everyone. Users can search doctors globally and easily seek consultancy.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Ascensia Diabetes Care launches new cloud-based diabetes management and analytics platform

This morning Swiss company Ascensia Diabetes Care, maker of connected glucose meters, unveiled its new diabetes management and analytics platform, dubbed GlucoContro.online. The tool is able to work with the company's existing Contour glucose meters and can capture data directly from the Contour Diabetes app or Contour cloud. The new platform is cloud-based and lets users open in their browsers. Users are then able to share their data with clinicians and care teams.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Mimo Monitors Launches MService For Convenience And Cost-Effective Remote Device Management

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors ( www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreen displays, are pleased to announce the launch of MService, Mimo Monitors' remote management software that will allow for convenient and comprehensive display management from any location. MService allows Mimo Monitors to expand on their reputation for top-notch customer service by allowing customers a one-stop-shop for software or hardware needs at an extremely competitive price.
SoftwareDigital Signage Today

Mimo Monitors launches remote management software

Mimo Monitors, a provider of small touchscreen displays, has launched MService, a remote management software that will allow for convenient display management from any location, according to a press release. Users can manage devices on their internal network or, if they wish, will be able to login to Mimo's cloud-based...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Smart Meter Announces Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Milestones: Over 300 Partners Driving Connected Care Through Its Cellular-Enabled Devices

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leading provider of cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) and connected healthcare, announced today that it has surpassed more than 300 population management accounts now leveraging its cellular-connected devices to deliver real-time, trusted data for monitoring patients with chronic conditions. This is a significant milestone as Smart Meter has more than doubled its total number of partners, including Glutality, 100Plus, Tria Health, Optimize.health, MediCCM, 1Bios, AccuHealth, Desert Oasis and others since last year. This milestone expands its potential end user base to over 100M patients with diabetes and hypertension who now have the option to use its patented iGlucose ® diabetes blood glucose monitor or iBloodPressure ® cuff. Patient, healthcare provider and partner growth has contributed to an over 300% revenue growth for Smart Meter.
Public HealthAMA

How Ochsner Health uses remote monitoring to treat COVID patients

Watch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, Richard Milani, MD, chief clinical transformation officer at Ochsner Health, and Sandra Kemmerly, MD, system medical director of hospital quality at Ochsner Health, discuss how the health system frees up ICU beds by implementing a remote monitoring program to treat COVID-19 patients.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Qardio And Redox Partner To Connect Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions To EHRs

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio and Redox today announced a partnership that enables Qardio's remote patient monitoring solution, QardioMD, to become immediately interoperable with any organization using Redox for healthcare data exchange. This partnership will facilitate remote care delivery and translate electronic health record (EHR) data into actionable insights for better clinical decision making and patient outcomes.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

AI Toilet Tool Offers Remote Patient Monitoring for Gastrointestinal Health

The tool, which can be installed in the pipes of a toilet and analyzes stool samples, has the potential to improve treatment of chronic gastrointestinal issues like inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome, according to a press release. When a patient flushes the toilet, the mHealth platform photographs the...
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Lynx Technik Launches New Multiformat Portable Waveform Monitor and Vectorscope

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Lynx Technik has announced a new portable multiformat and multistandard waveform monitor, the WFM 1801. The WFM 1801, which comes with a built-in vectorscope and audio monitoring, is designed to monitor, evaluate, measure and display the levels of an incoming video signal (up to 3G SDI) and provide technicians and engineers with a versatile hand-held diagnostic tool for multiple formats and applications.
Healthmassdevice.com

Neurosign launches new intraoperative nerve monitor to preserve nerves

Neurosign today announced the U.S. launch of its V4 system for monitoring cranial nerves and spinal nerve roots during surgeries. FDA cleared the V4 4-channel and 8-channel nerve monitoring system in March. “We have many years of experience listening to surgeons and developing systems that solve challenges. The V4 is...
Electronicsmed-technews.com

Wearable for continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring launched

Biobeat, a wearable remote patient monitoring provider, has launched its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) chest-monitoring device. As blood pressure (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, ABPM can act as a decisive indicator of patient health, tracking patient cardiac data continuously in real-life settings outside of the physician’s office to provide an accurate, holistic and unbiased view of patient health.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2021-2025 With Impacts Of COVID-19 On Telehealth Markets With Focus On Devices And Services

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new edition of the report addresses the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth markets, including both devices and services. Includes COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Recovery Year Estimates, the result of detailed analysis of secondary information and conversations with vendors.
Public Healthphysicianspractice.com

Myths of patient experience platforms

As disastrous and horrific as the coronavirus pandemic has been, many good things have come from it too. The pandemic has spurred many trends that had already been ongoing. Remote work, slow travel, and online eCommerce had already been on the rise when the pandemic became a global crisis and social distancing measures meant they became much more prevalent.
SoftwareJanesville Gazette

ACES Quality Management Launches ACES CONNECT While Also Integrating 30 New Vendors to Its Core Platform

New Communication Functionality and Expanded Vendor Network Help Improve QC Communication and Collaboration Between Mortgage Lenders/Financial Institutions and Third-Party Service Providers. DENVER, Colo., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management ™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Employers are watching remote workers and they're monitoring these activities

While many employers are tapping technologies to monitor workflows, a new report highlights potential drawbacks and even resentment among surveilled employees. Employers are increasingly using monitoring software to keep an eye on day-to-day operations. In fact, 75% of work conversations could be recorded and assessed by 2025, according to Gartner. On Thursday, ExpressVPN published the results of a recent survey highlighting workforce sentiments regarding telecommuting, employer monitoring software and more. While many employers are tapping these technologies to monitor workflows, the report highlights potential drawbacks and even resentment among surveilled employees.