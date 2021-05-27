Book World: And the Grand Canyon just wasn't that great

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to be this impressed when we visited Grand Canyon National Park, but I was! The Grand Canyon is one of the world’s natural wonders and lives up to the hype. At one mile deep, 18 miles wide and 277 miles long, The Grand Canyon follows the Colorado River winding through the Colorado Plateau. If you are taking a road trip across America or simply touring around Arizona, you cannot miss visiting the Grand Canyon. To help you start planning, here are some things to do in the Grand Canyon to make the most of our visit.