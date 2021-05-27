Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Book World: And the Grand Canyon just wasn't that great

By Stephanie Merry
SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon - with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 - and seen only "a very, very large hole"? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account - Subpar Parks - took off.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Love Park#Rocky Mountains#Yellowstone National Park#Instagram#The National Parks#The National Park Service#Disney World#Covid#Washington Post#Google#Book#Bigger Mountains#National Park Experiences#History#Gateway Arch#Poster#Begin Ital#End Ital#Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Best Hipcamp for Every National Park

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. Feel like sprucing up your...
Petsdrivinvibin.com

Are Dogs Allowed in National Parks?

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. Is your dog allowed to join you on your bucket list trip to Grand Canyon or Yosemite National Parks? When Fido’s your best friend, you definitely want him as your wingman on a road trip!
AnimalsCharlotteObserver.com

Grand Canyon National Park issues wildlife safety warning: Watch out for squirrels

Tourists should stay away from sharp-toothed creatures at the Grand Canyon — especially squirrels, park officials said. Grand Canyon National Park officials issued a warning Monday about the park’s squirrel population ahead of Memorial Day weekend. “Enjoy squirrels from a safe distance,” park officials said. “Their sharp teeth crack nuts...
Travelphoenixmag.com

Grand Canyon Conservancy Publishes Survival Guide

About 12 people die each year within Grand Canyon National Park. Avoid being one of them during your summer adventures with How Not to Die at Grand Canyon, a first-aid pocket guide written by Thomas M. Myers, M.D., and published by Grand Canyon Conservancy ($6.95). Myers has been a physician...
LifestylePayson Roundup

80-year-old hikes Grand Canyon

Jim Thompson, 80, of Pine did a 10-hour rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon May 15. This is not his first speed hike of the natural wonder. Thompson has traversed the canyon seven times since he was 70 following hip replacement surgery. He did an 8-hour night, nonstop rim-to-rim North...
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

4 Great Books About Swimming

It's finally summer. Time for joyfully jumping in pools -- and with double the joy if, like me, you really missed your pool time last year. In the meantime, here are some books to inspire you.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 20 books to read this summer

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)
Travelnationalparkstraveler.org

An Examination Of Grand Canyon National Park's Rich Paleontological History

Once upon a time, a very long time ago, cheetahs chased mountain goats deep within the Grand Canyon, and sloths were among the faunal community, and sharks, not humpback chub, swam there as well. That surprising past of a landscape viewed today as arid, rugged, and unforgiving has come to...
Travellongbeachbreeze.com

Scouts BSA Troop hikes in the Grand Canyon

Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA, Troop 321 from Long Beach spent their spring break travelling to the Grand Canyon and hiking below the rim. Scouts traveled on their bus, Scoutship Integrity, from Long Beach to Arizona. Arriving before dawn, the scouts found an out-of-the-way location to set up to prepare and eat breakfast on the rim, overlooking the canyon. There they got to see snow that had not yet melted from the oncoming summer heat.
Travelthebigoutside.com

Photo Gallery: 30 Gorgeous Backcountry Lakes

Water makes up about 60 percent of our bodies—and, I suspect, 100 percent of our hearts. We crave it not only physically, for survival, but emotionally, for spiritual rejuvenation. We love playing in it for hours as children and we paddle and swim in it as adults. We’re drawn by the calming effects of sitting beside a stream or lake in a beautiful natural setting, an experience that possesses a certain je ne sais quoi—a quality difficult to describe, but that we can all feel.
Travelarizona.edu

A Century of Fossil Discovery and Research at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon has a remarkable 160-year history of fossil research. The Utah Geological Association in cooperation with the National Park Service sheds considerable light on that research in a new 343-page document (463 pages including appendices) comprising 13 articles – listed below (Figure 1). The manuscript was edited by Vincent L. Santucci and Justin S. Tweet, both of the U.S. National Park Service.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Great YA Books Set in the 1950s

Flatiron Books, publisher of Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean. An irresistible story about an ordinary Japanese-American girl who discovers that her father is the Crown Prince of Japan! Which means outspoken, irreverent Izumi Tanaka is literally a princess! In a whirlwind, Izzy travels to Japan and finds herself caught between worlds—back home, she was never “American” enough, and in Japan, she must prove she’s “Japanese” enough. Will she crumble under the weight of the crown, or will she live out her fairytale, happily ever after?
LifestylePosted by
E! News

5 Great Girls' Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Your girl gang is your fam for life, your ride or dies. You'd be nowhere...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: New book 'Century' is a great project

I'm from New York, the City. I moved to Florida, via Los Angeles, after my mother suffered a stroke. I knew little about Southwest Florida, but as Mom and I familiarized ourselves with the area, we happily called Charlotte County home. Acquaintances became treasured friends. There are times of joy...
TraveltheplanetD

The Absolute Best Things to do in The Grand Canyon

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to be this impressed when we visited Grand Canyon National Park, but I was! The Grand Canyon is one of the world’s natural wonders and lives up to the hype. At one mile deep, 18 miles wide and 277 miles long, The Grand Canyon follows the Colorado River winding through the Colorado Plateau. If you are taking a road trip across America or simply touring around Arizona, you cannot miss visiting the Grand Canyon. To help you start planning, here are some things to do in the Grand Canyon to make the most of our visit.
Travelliveandlethike.com

North Rim of the Grand Canyon, AZ

The deep incisions and multihued colors of northern Arizona’s Grand Canyon have captivated visitors for thousands of years, inviting spectators to reflect on their smallness in the midst of such massive grandeur. Today Grand Canyon National Park receives more than 5 to 6 million visitors each year, but the vast majority flock to the canyon’s more popular South Rim. Those looking for a little more solitude and a different take on the canyon can head to the North Rim, a 4.5-hour drive from the south side but considerably more accessible from southern Utah and even Las Vegas.
kingfm.com

Check Out the Volcano Observatory Update from Yellowstone’s Grand Canyon

It's always interesting to stay abreast on all things volcano in Yellowstone, but it's even better when it's shot from the scenic view from the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. The official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page shared the monthly volcano observatory update video (shown below), along with a message...