'We'll work incredibly hard to achieve our aims'

On Wednesday, Corey Kluber became the sixth pitcher of the young MLB season to toss a no-hitter. The Yankees swarmed him at the mound and Twitter stat sleuths convened for an all-hands-on-deck meeting. The dead-ball era had officially arrived, and there was much unpacking to be done. It was the Yankees first no-hitter this century and the first Kluber had ever even seen, let alone thrown. It happened against the Rangers, who joined the Indians and Mariners as the third team to get multi no-hit so far this season. Kluber walked just one batter, meaning we are one toe-hit-by-pitch, one dropped third strike, and one walk away from three perfect games since April 1st. Depending on your disposition it’s either incredible or incredibly boring, but if you fall into the lkatter camp, don’t worry. If you find yourself longing for the dinger days of just last year, we still have Slam Diego.