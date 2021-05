In many ways, Sunday will mark the culmination of nearly two years of conversation for Nicole Lindstrom and Karla Miller. It’s been about that long since they first started dreaming about collaborating — but then the pandemic put a halt to everything, their plans included. Now, with incidence rates on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, the two are finally able to realize their goal. On Sunday, Lindstrom — a certified cacao ceremonialist through Legacy Cacao — will bring her practice to Miller’s Hope Barn in Carbondale, where the sound alchemist and astrologist usually hosts her private practice.