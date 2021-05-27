Death of 16-year-old boy in Taylorsville called 'suspicious'

TAYLORSVILLE — The death of a 16-year-old boy found in a cargo trailer in the backyard of a Taylorsville residence is being called "suspicious" by police. The boy's body was discovered just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1623 Elsie Drive. Unified police initially announced they were looking for a 17-year-old boy who was a "person of interest" in the incident, and later announced they had found that boy. It was unknown Thursday morning whether that teen was arrested.