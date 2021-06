As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ebb in its contagious spread across the country, Americans are venturing more outside their homes and, therefore, their kitchens. As retailers revert to normal operations, restaurants open back up for regular dining, extracurriculars resume for shoppers and their families, and calendars begin to fill with various appointments, the forecast is that consumers will again be seeking out opportunities for shortcuts when it comes to food. Now is a perfect opportunity to present a spread of easy and convenient items through your grocery stores that will also continue to support customers’ health goals and lifestyles.