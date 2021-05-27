Cancel
University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab Receives ACLS Grant Support for Mapping Inequality Project

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — The University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab has received a 2021 ACLS Digital Extension Grant from the American Council of Learned Societies. The Digital Extension Grant program supports collaborative, team-based humanities and social sciences research projects that advance inclusive scholarly practices and promote greater understanding of diverse human experiences through digital research. The grants, which are made possible with support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, are designed to extend the reach of established digital initiatives to new communities of users. These grants provide up to $150,000 of funding.

