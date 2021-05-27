Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

In April 12 Hamburg-based companies joined forces to form the Wasserstoffverbund Hamburg (Hydrogen Network Hamburg). They include Airbus, ArcelorMittal, Gasnetz Hamburg, GreenPlug, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, Hamburg Port Authority, HADAG Seetouristik und Fährdienst, as well as the Stadtreinigung, the municipal cleaning service. Their goal is to initiate and implement innovative green hydrogen projects in the city with the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub, which plans to build the 100 MW electrolyser in Moorburg with Shell, Vattenfall, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Wärme Hamburg. They also hope to substitute fossil fuels in industrial applications as well as in transport and logistics. The partners expect the targeted measures to reduce CO2 emissions in Hamburg by 170,000 metric tons per annum. More than one million metric tons of the current 16 million metric tons of CO2 emissions in Hamburg can be saved every year by 2030. The green hydrogen required for this should come from the new electrolyser in Moorburg as of 2025. The waste heat from electrolysis can help make other sectors climate-friendlier, for instance, when used for the district heating network or the thermal treatment of municipal waste.