Energy Industry

Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries' electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe's effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...

www.timesdaily.com
News Break
Journalism
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
