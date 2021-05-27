Latin American Buy Now Pay Later Platform ADDI Scores $65 Million Through Series B Round Led By Union Square Ventures; Forms Partnership With Banco Santander
ADDI, a Latin-America-based Buy Now Pay Later platform, announced on Thursday it secured $65 million through its Series B funding round, which was led by Union Square ventures. The company also announced its new strategic partnership with Banco Santander. ADDI claims it was created to power digital commerce in Latin...www.crowdfundinsider.com