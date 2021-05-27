Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1, Episode 8 “Holding The Wrench” Photos Released

By Haley
nerdsandbeyond.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has shared photos for next week’s episode of Superman & Lois “Holding The Wrench.”. By the photos, it appears that Jordan and Jon have shown up in support of Sarah and her audition, Lois is on Sam’s heels who has his gun pointed at someone, and a few shots of Superman which include him in a battle with a soldier and a standoff between Irons and himself. Captain Luthor was proven to be an alias, and his real identity was revealed in last night’s episode. read more on that here.

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrench#The Cw#Superman Lois#Captain Luthor#Alias#Tuesday Nights#Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Superman And Lois - Man Of Steel - Review

My apologies for not being able to review Ep. 6. I was out of town for the whole week and have just now had some time to sit down and write. I was planning on just talking about this episode in this review, but since episode 6 was so awesome I'll actually spend the first half of this review kind of going over the highlights of it.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Finally Gave Lois Lane The Story She Deserved

This article contains SUPERMAN & LOIS episode 8 spoilers. Superman & Lois has done so many things right in its first season, using familiar comics characters to explore an uncharted onscreen corner of the Superman mythos, focusing on the struggles of small town businesses in an increasingly corporate America, and embracing bold and risky storytelling decisions like introducing hero John Henry Irons to the DC TV universe – just initially disguised as both a villain and a Luthor.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Superman & Lois follows up on a great character reveal

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 1. All times are Eastern. Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.): The CW’s Arrowverse shows have a knack for season-one surprises. Last week, Superman & Lois unveiled its first big unexpected character reveal. Before we check in with Caroline Siede’s thoughts on the matter, we’ll mention that The CW is very courteously replaying “Man Of Steel,” last week’s episode, at 8 p.m., so if you missed it, you can catch up just in time for the new episode. You’ll also want to stop reading now, before we jump into this excerpt from Caroline’s recap of the episode:
TV SeriesComicBook

New Superman & Lois Character Posters Released

The CW has released brand new character posters for Superman & Lois. The posters feature the series' major characters, including not just the titular Superman and Lois, but their sons Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) as well as antagonists John Henry Irons (Wole Park) and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) and more. The new posters come as the series has made some major revelations about Park's John Henry Irons. The character was previously known simply as The Stranger and seemed to be presented as a Luthor from another universe. However, it was recently revealed that he is actually John Henry Irons from another world, a man who lost everything due to his world's evil Superman.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Lois Lane Wants Answers In New Superman And Lois 1.08 Preview Scene

Lois Lane Wants Answers In New Superman and Lois 1.08 Preview Scene. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Superman and Lois episode 7!. Captain Luthor’s secrets are out in Superman and Lois. The stranger from an alternate Earth isn’t who we believed him to be. Instead, he’s John Henry Irons, a character that comic book readers know better as the hero called Steel. On his Earth, John was married to Lois Lane, and Superman destroyed their world. Now, John is on this world and he’s convinced that history will repeat itself. In John’s mind, he’s still the hero…and losing to Superman is only a temporary defeat.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 9 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Superman & Lois surely has more to reveal as the recent episode showed some surprises that many are not expecting at all. As Episode 9 is up next, make sure you have your countdown ready with the release date and time, ensure you know where to watch it, and here are some trailers and teasers for the show.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Superfamilies Are Difficult in Superman and Lois Episode 1.09 Promo

Superfamilies Are Difficult in Superman and Lois Episode 1.09 Promo. The CW just debuted a promo for the upcoming ninth episode of Superman and Lois. While the rest of the Arrowverse is taking a break, the show featuring the Kryptonian hero dealing with his daily struggles in Smallville keeps proceeding towards the midpoint of the season. Apparently, the next installment will focus on Jonathan and his complicated relationship with his family. Unlike his twin brother Jordan, he hasn’t shown any superpowers so far. But when your father’s name is Clark Kent, the situation might change at any moment (taking into account that, in the comics, Jonathan is the one who takes on the identity of Superboy). For now, it looks like the teenager keeps getting into trouble. But perhaps something worse is on the horizon. The video shows that General Sam Lane, his grandfather, is attempting to turn him against his father.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 20 Finale Photos, Plot, and Trailer

NBC’s The Good Doctor season four comes to a close with episode 20, an episode that finds the doctors still in Guatemala helping out a community in need. Directed by Mike Listo from a script by Peter Blake and David Shore, episode 20 – “Vamos” – will air on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois "Loyal Subjekts" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Loyal Subjekts", the June 8th episode of Superman & Lois. This week's episode saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) find out even more about John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) as well as the revelation that General Lane (Dylan Walsh) and the government have been developing weapons that could be used against Superman if he were to ever turn. The episode also saw Superman realize that John Henry's warning about Morgan Edge starting to come to fruition and from the looks of things in the preview, next week will see that go to a whole new level.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E08 Preview: Lois & Jonathan Investigate

With only hours to go until the next chapter in The CW's Superman & Lois, viewers were already treated to an image of what appears to finally be a one-on-one between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Will the truth behind Irons's mission be revealed? Or will Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) investigation beat Clark to the answers he's seeking? In the following preview for tonight's episode "Holding the Wrench," the son gets to learn some investigative tricks of the trade from mom as Lois's name literally opens doors for them- but how much will they reveal?
TV Serieskryptonsite.com

Superman & Lois: Behind The John Henry Irons Reveal

The “Bitter Script Reader”‘s blog has long been a great destination for those who want to see discussion of screenwriting and reactions to things that happen on TV and films. Last year, “Bitter” revealed himself to be Adam Mallinger, who was the writers’ assistant for Superman & Lois Season 1, who also was credited by both showrunner Todd Helbing and staff writer Jai Jamison as being “The One Who Pitched John Henry Irons” as the true identity of “The Stranger.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 photo: Who is Godwin Page?

We know that tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 is entitled “Godwin Page.” With that being said, there’s not that much known about who he really is. What do we know about this guy? For starters, he is #141 on the Blacklist — which suggests that he’s hardly a threat insofar as notable criminals go. We foresee him being more of a small factor in the story than someone who completely takes over. That makes some sense, given that this episode starts with Reddington, Liz, and Dembe trapped as Neville Townsend and his team surround them.
TV SeriesBatman News

Batwoman episode photos show Luke is holding on for dear life

IS THIS GOODBYE? — As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Batwoman episode 215 airs on June 6, 2021. Fun Jug Media, LLC (operating Batman-News.com) has affiliate partnerships with various companies....
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9: Loyal Subjekts

Lois, Chrissy, and Clark team up to gather all the details about Morgan Edge on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9, “Loyal Subjekts.” They’re trying to crack the code on Edge’s interest in Smallville. Now that things are falling into place around Edge’s grand scheme, it’s vital that they move as fast as possible.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E09 Preview: Has The War Already Started?

After last week's run of major revelations involving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), Irons headed out into an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Lois and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) share a moment of honesty while Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh) is forced to be honest about Project 7734- a revelation he'll need to explain to Jonathan, as you're about to see in the following preview for "Loyal Subjekts." Now the focus shifts to Edge (Adam Rayner), who may not be feeling too easy about things now that Lois, Clark, and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are comparing notes to decipher what it is Edge really wants with Smallville.
TV Serieskryptonsite.com

KryptonSite Interview: Holding the Wrench with Jordan Elsass

Prior to landing the role of Jonathan Kent, Jordan Elsass was seen on the critically acclaimed series Little Fires Everywhere, and now as Jonathan on Superman & Lois, he’s facing little fires at home as his TV brother is gaining superpowers and his family is faced with other challenges, super and otherwise. Tonight’s (June 1) episode of Superman & Lois is called “Holding the Wrench,” and in it, we learn quite a lot about Jonathan as well as his mother, Lois Lane… and we may see the two of them doing some investigating together! One can also expect some great dramatic material for both Jordan Elsass and Elizabeth Tulloch who plays Lois in tonight’s show.