‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1, Episode 8 “Holding The Wrench” Photos Released
The CW has shared photos for next week’s episode of Superman & Lois “Holding The Wrench.”. By the photos, it appears that Jordan and Jon have shown up in support of Sarah and her audition, Lois is on Sam’s heels who has his gun pointed at someone, and a few shots of Superman which include him in a battle with a soldier and a standoff between Irons and himself. Captain Luthor was proven to be an alias, and his real identity was revealed in last night’s episode. read more on that here.www.nerdsandbeyond.com