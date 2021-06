Most states in India have been mandating RT-PCR reports for those arriving in their state, in an attempt to stem the inflow of passengers who might have been infected with Covid-19 and not known about it. The irritating part for me personally has not been the fact that a report has been needed, but the fact that different states have different asks. For instance, after Mumbai asking for a report which was within 72-hours from sample collection, it is now a within 48-hour sample collection ask now.