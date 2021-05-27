Jake Gyllenhaal, NY Forever, and Russ & Daughters Announce Collab
You just can’t be a true New Yorker without a love for bagels and lox, and Jake Gyllenhaal knows this. To celebrate New York’s (and his) love of lox and raise funds for charity, Gyllenhaal has once again teamed up with legendary restaurant Russ & Daughters, bringing in non-profit campaign group New York Forever for the project. Proceeds from the sale of every hoodie will go to the Actors Fund to support NYC theatre workers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.www.nerdsandbeyond.com