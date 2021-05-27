Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Take a Look “Around Town” in New Teaser for ‘Dexter’ Revival

By Julia
nerdsandbeyond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs anticipation for the upcoming new season of Dexter builds, Showtime has released a new clip teasing the latest update in the life of … Jim Lindsay?. The clip features residents of a small town greeting a man named Jim with smiles on their faces — who turns out to be Dexter, just with a new name. And while Dexter Jim seems to be branding himself as a different man, the last shot says otherwise. A lot can happen in eight years, and while Dexter isn’t Dexter without a dash of murder on the side, just how much of his old ways has he given up? Watch the full teaser below.

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip#Showtime#Amazon Prime Video#Dexter Returns#Fall#Man#Smiles#Faces#Branding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Around Town for May 17

Happy 87th birthday Arlene Frost, we love you, your four children … Happy anniversary Jimmy and Paulette Mayon from the Mayon, Netterville and Babin families.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9 teaser: Meet Dexter’s new alter ego!

Sure, you may be waiting until the fall to see Dexter season 9 air on Showtime, but why not go ahead and enjoy the latest teaser? This is one that is useful in further establishing the new setting, and then also giving us a sense of how Dexter Morgan is hiding himself.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Mamamoo looks back in 'WAW' teaser

May 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is teasing its new EP. The K-pop stars shared a teaser Tuesday for their forthcoming mini album WAW, or Where Are We. The black and white video features moments from throughout Mamamoo's career. The teaser ends with the title Where Are We.
TV Serieshypefresh.co

Dexter Revival, Season 9 Coming this Fall on Showtime

Dexter Revival, Season 9 Coming this Fall on Showtime. Showtime’s Dexter is getting the revival treatment but not a reboot that seems to be the trend these days. Instead, the show is getting a limited, 10 episode, season 9 that is hoping to bring some closure to fans who hated the way the series ended. Fans are super excited to see via teasers that Dexter will be returning to his true nature. This update shows that he doesn’t really change from the vigilante serial murderer introduced early on in the series.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Dexter revival re-introduces us to "Jim Lindsay," regular human man

Bound, we can only assume, by some arcane code of paternal restraint, the Dexter revival has been playing its new status quo both quiet and coy. We’ve gotten a few little teasers, and a confirmation that Michael C. Hall will still be murdering people in the new Showtime show, which will not, tragically, be a low-key drama about the perils and pitfalls of Pacific Northwest logging operations. Now, we’ve gotten another one of these little dribs and drabs: Our first look at Dexter Morgan, circa 2021—or, should we say, Regular Human Man “Jim Lindsay.”
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeerecord.com

Watch Myles Coyne take a spin around town in video for “Digital Age”

There’s an interesting push-and-pull in the video for Myles Coyne‘s latest single, “Digital Age.” The song deals with the pleasures of pandemic-era domestic life: staying in and binging Netflix (“Can we just stay in bed and watch a show? / Talking to our families from your telephone,”) as well as solving “this riddle of chaos and creation in the boudoir.” And yet the bulk of the video features the Milwaukee music mainstay gleefully taking a spin outside, visiting local landmarks like Voyager Book Shop, Jose’s Barber Extraordinaire, and Rush-Mor Records. Welcome to the conundrum of 2021!
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Takes up Lighthearted Identity With an Eerie Twist in New Season 9 Teaser

It seems like things have taken a sharp turn for Dexter Morgan as he takes a stab at a new life following the events of Season 8. In an eerie new teaser released from Showtime for the highly-anticipated 10-episode revival of the critically acclaimed series Dexter, the titular character is living a lighthearted and joyful life, and working as a sales associate named Jim Lindsay — an homage to the series' author, Jeff Lindsay — at the small-town fish and game store, Fred's.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dexter Revival Star Shares A Confusing Update About New Episodes

Most TV comebacks attempt to capitalize on everything that made shows memorable to begin with, from the setting to the tone to the characters. Going against that small-screen grain is the Dexter revival, whose return to fans' lives on Showtime will be radically different from the series' initial run. Though Michael C. Hall's killer-of-killers Dexter Morgan will obviously be fronting things, former co-star James Remar threw doubt on the idea of other returning cast members, saying Showtime opted not to bring anyone else back for the New York-set season. But it sounds like new star Jamie Chung has now indirectly refuted that claim.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

New Dexter Teaser Trailer Gives us a Peek at “Jim Lindsay”

It’s bound to be a bit of a surprise when Jim Lindsay turns out to be someone other than who people thought he was, but from the look of this teaser trailer, especially at the end, Dexter is definitely feeling the need to get back to the life he remembers. It does feel a bit cliche to have turned Dexter into the small-town guy with the dark past that no one knows about, but given that he’s returning for a limited run it can be dealt with by a lot of fans since he’s not bound to be staying where he’s currently located. It’s enough to get people excited though, and that’s kind of the point since for so long fans have been wanting to see a worthy ending to Dexter, and as of this coming fall they’ll finally get one. If this ending isn’t what the fans want however then it won’t be too surprising since some folks are probably already hoping that the idea will be to keep Dexter on simply because he’s too popular and there’s a lot of revenue to be lost by finishing the story. This is what happens when people invest so heavily into a show, they refuse to let go unless they get the ending they want. Some folks, to their own credit, have moved on and might be excited to see the return of Dexter, but don’t care one way or another if the show continues, but others are likely to be bound and determined to see a revival, a remake, or even a reboot, though if anyone other than Michael C. Hall took on the role it feels as though a lot of people might stop watching. That might not be a fitting legacy to a show that’s had such a dedicated audience for so long, and to be honest, while there might be a way to make it work, this is one of those shows that should probably be left alone once it’s over and done with.
TV SeriesGamespot

Dexter Has A New Identity In Upcoming Limited Revival Season

Showtime has confirmed recent rumors and reports that in the upcoming Dexter revival season, the titular forensic technician with a passion for vigilante murder on the side will be assuming a new identity. Say goodbye to Dexter Morgan, say hello to Jim Lindsay--a sales associate at Fred's Fish & Game somewhere in upstate New York.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki Learns That "Miss Minutes" Doesn't Mess Around in New Teaser

What better way to mark down three weeks and counting until the premiere of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series than for Disney+ and Marvel Studios to drop a new teaser for Loki? Apparently they agreed because that's what viewers got on Wednesday- and this isn't just any teaser. Loki gets to meet "Miss Minutes"- and let's just say that "Miss Minutes" doesn't like being kept waiting- or resistance of any kind. By now, we know that The God of Mischief will be working his magic throughout the timestream at the end of a short leash being held by Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) as he helps clean up the mess he created. From what we can tell, "Miss Minutes" is his friendly guide to getting adjusted to his involuntary service on behalf of the TVA.
TV SeriesPosted by
Big Frog 104

‘CSI’ Is Back In First Revival Teaser

After 337 episodes, plus three spinoffs, you would think there would be no stories left to tell for CSI. But hey, technology keeps improving. Forensic science keeps getting more, uh, science-y. So six years after CSI: Crime Scene Investigation first left the air, it’s back with several members of its original cast plus a bunch of new characters in a revived CSI: Vegas.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Loki’ Teaser Introduces Us To The Adorable TVA Clock Pushing Him Around

The big question I had after this new Loki clip, which features quite a lot of footage we haven’t seen yet, is when will Disney have the Miss Minutes merch available to buy? Miss Minutes is not just the name of this clip, but the cute talking clock that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki gets aggravated by during his stay with the Time Variance Authority.