"We'll give every last ounce to win this league", said the coach. Zinedine Zidane spoke in the San Mamés press room after Real Madrid beat Athletic. The coach said: "Thanks for congratulating me on the win because that's what we're interested in: three points today. We're still in the title fight and we're going to give our all until the final minute. I'm happy with our performance, a very good game, we're still alive and we're going to fight until the end. We knew it was going to be this way".