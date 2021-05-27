Cancel
Hedge fund Engine No. 1 wins at least 2 Exxon board seats in climate push

By David Brancaccio, Meredith Garretson, Erika Soderstrom
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tiny hedge fund worried about climate change has shaken up the world of boardrooms. The activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 yesterday won enough support from other shareholders to get at least two seats on the board of the oil company Exxon Mobil. The votes are still being counted and there could be more.

