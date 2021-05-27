Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Cast Gets 12 New Additions

By Hannah
nerdsandbeyond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t pinch yourself because you’re definitely not dreaming, Netflix’s The Sandman has 12 new cast members confirmed for the project. The new additions to the cast bring the total cast number up to 19 following the announcement of the first seven cast members in January. Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman and Patton Oswalt are among the 12. The announcement came with exclusive plot details and was released by The Sandman author, Neil Gaiman.

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sandman#Netflix Inc#Horror Comics#Cast Members#Comic Book#Dc Comics#Dc Comics#Wonder Woman#Digital Spy#Exclusive Plot Details#Then Up And Comer Gaiman#James Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To ‘Sandman’ Casting Backlash By Confronting Toxic Fans On Twitter

How did you guys spend your long weekend? Did you hang out with friends and family? Perhaps, you just stayed inside and watched movies or read a book? Well, if you’re Neil Gaiman, acclaimed writer/novelist/TV producer, you took to Twitter to fight back against the toxic fandom that seems to be all up in arms about the casting of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Sandman.”
TV & Videosbest-of-netflix.com

Neil Gaiman hits back at fans over ‘Sandman’ casting controversy

Sandman is the forthcoming Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series of the same name and it sees the classic wizard of dreams escape incarceration and embark on a journey to reclaim his ‘lost equipment’. Gaiman himself has taken on an executive producer and co-writing role for...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
MoviesPopculture

Jeff Bridges Fans Will Be Thrilled With Netflix's Latest Addition

On Tuesday, June 1, The Big Lebowski finally returned to Netflix. The beloved 1990s comedy has been missing from the catalog since February of 2019, and it left fans in mourning when it was first removed. Now, that sleight has been rectified, and you can watch the movie to your heart's content.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To Criticisms Of ‘Race-Swapped’ Casting Of Death In Netflix Sandman Series

In response to the criticisms leveled against Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series regarding its casting of Death, which will see the second eldest Endless depicted as a black woman rather than as the white woman originally seen in the original comic book series, Neil Gaiman has insisted that skeptical fans “watch the show” before they “make up [their] minds.”
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Neil Gaiman Offers a Behind the Scenes Look at His SANDMAN Netflix Series

Netflix is currently in the process of shooting its highly anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman comic. To get fans pumped up for what’s coming, they’ve released a behind the scenes look in which author and executive producer Neil Gaiman offers a cool sneak peek at the sets of the series!
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

There's a New Vampire Drama Coming to Netflix! Meet the Cast of First Kill

Ready for a new take on the vampire romance genre? Netflix's upcoming series First Kill, based on the stories by V.E. Schwab, just might be what you're looking for. The show, like the short story it's based on, centers on a teenage vampire and a vampire hunter who find themselves falling for each other, even as they're supposed to be killing each other. The cast is packed with promising newcomers and TV faves alike, rounding out the world of supernatural creatures and long-held "family" feuds.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Unorthodox Comedy Special Is Getting Rave Reviews

On Sunday, Netflix released Bo Burnham: Inside, a new comedy special that takes a hard look at self-isolation throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The special was written, filmed and edited entirely by Burnham while in quarantine at his home over the course of more than a year. By the end of its 87-minute run time, many fans were left wondering if the label "comedy" could really apply to it.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation, Gaiman was rightfully explaining why he had "zero f**ks" to give to those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. Thankfully, we're back to covering on some things he does have some "f**ks" to give- a quick update on casting as well as a look at how folks new to the "Sandman" fold can get caught up and know who's who and what's what before the series debuts.
TV Series/Film

Watch: Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek is “Like Walking Around Inside a Dream”

When Neil Gaiman conceived of the twisted, terrifying, expansive world of The Sandman more than 30 years ago, it was limited to the pages of a comic book — and to his own strange mind. But soon we’re going to get an idea of what it’s like to step into Gaiman’s dreams with Netflix’s The Sandman TV series, the long-awaited screen adaptation of Gaiman’s award-winning comics. But could real-life even begin to replicate the wild wonders of the the Sandman comics? According to Gaiman, who introduces this new behind-the-scenes sneak peek released during Netflix’s Geeked Week, they get pretty close.
TV & VideosEmpire

The Sandman: Behind The Scenes Video For The Netflix Adaptation

It's a good time to be fan of Neil Gaiman's iconic Sandman graphic novels, especially if you were wondering what it might look like given the proper resources and time for an adaptation. Netflix is putting one together right now and as part of the streaming service's Geeked Week, it has a behind-the-scenes video online, featuring Gaiman and cast members including Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer).
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Sandman BTS Featurette Teases Netflix’s DC Show

After 30 years, The Sandman is finally coming to the screen. Various adaptations of Neil Gaiman’s mythical DC universe have been attempted over the years, but nothing ever came of it… Until Netflix stepped in. Now production is underway on a big-budget TV series based on the bestselling comics. And the streaming giant has celebrated the incoming show with this new featurette that dives behind the scenes.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Netflix teases Game of Thrones star as new Lucifer in Sandman trailer

Netflix has teased a first look at Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie on the set of new drama series The Sandman. Christie, who is known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is taking on the role of the ruler of Hell, Lucifer, in the new 11-episode series, which is based on writer Neil Gaiman's famous Sandman comics.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.