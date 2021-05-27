Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Cast Gets 12 New Additions
Don’t pinch yourself because you’re definitely not dreaming, Netflix’s The Sandman has 12 new cast members confirmed for the project. The new additions to the cast bring the total cast number up to 19 following the announcement of the first seven cast members in January. Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman and Patton Oswalt are among the 12. The announcement came with exclusive plot details and was released by The Sandman author, Neil Gaiman.www.nerdsandbeyond.com