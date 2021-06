Team-mates at last. Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona finally unites him with Lionel Messi seven years after the first attempt to bring them together at the same club. There is no doubting the strength of their friendship off the field. Aguero has described it as like that of an old married couple. The two have shared a room together at tournaments since the Under-20 World Cup in 2005. 'He hates to be late for anything,' Aguero told America TV in an interview last year.