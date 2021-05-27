Cancel
Middle East

Antony Blinken: Israel ‘Took Very Significant Steps’ to Avoid Gaza Civilian Casualties

By Deborah Brand
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel “took very significant steps” to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza during the recent 11-day war with the Hamas terror group. Stopping the cycle of violence, Blinken told Israel’s Channel 12 news, was a key imperative and could only done by ensuring “Israelis and Palestinians alike have equal measures of security or opportunity of dignity.”

