Antony Blinken: Israel ‘Took Very Significant Steps’ to Avoid Gaza Civilian Casualties

Hamas, the Gaza-based Iran-backed terrorist group attacked Israel with thousands of rockets, a major escalation that has threatened the lives of Israeli civilians and brought the region to the brink of a wider conflict. Meanwhile, Hamas has hinted of spreading its jihad beyond Israel, reaching most of the Middle Eastern nations, including Iran’s arch-rival Saudi Arabia. Hamas also has openly declared its affiliations with Iran-backed Lebanese militia group Hezbollah as well as Houthis in Yemen. Meaning, it has become crystal clear, Iranian regime is using Hamas as one of its terrorism vessels with the notorious agenda of using this Sunni terrorist group in spreading seeds of terrorism throughout the region with the nefarious agenda of toppling-down rulers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other Arab nations. In other words, Iran is creating a new front of Shiite jihad with the help of Hamas in implementing its initial agenda of driving-out Jews from the Middle East, and later expand this jihadist notoriety throughout other Muslim nations in the world, as well as western countries.