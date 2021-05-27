Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

How to participate in Taps Across America on Memorial Day weekend

By WKRC
WKRC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath) - In just a few days, people across the country will honor America’s fallen service members on Memorial Day. Last year, CBS’s Steve Hartman asked musicians to play taps at 3 o'clock sharp. With Memorial Day parades and ceremonies canceled because of the pandemic, tens of thousands of buglers and trumpeters played to honor America’s patriots. It became one of the largest musical performances of all time.

local12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Memorial Service#Taps Across America#Americans#Memorial Day Parades#Ceremonies#Sunset#Musicians#Tacoma#Service Members#Coast#Country#Cbs Cbs Newspath#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Local horn maker joins 'Taps Across America'

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whether you’re a musician or just outside listening to the notes hang in the air, "Taps" is a simple and moving piece of music. “Music really connects with your soul in a deeper way,” said B.A.C. Music owner Michael Corrigan. “Just like any words in a language, it’s how you say it.”
NFLroyalexaminer.com

How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa teacher, students join 'Taps Across America' tribute

VAN METER, Iowa — The pandemic forced many Americans to find new ways to pay tribute to our fallen service members. CBS's Steve Hartman created what turned out to be one of the largest musical tributes of all time. Among the 20,000 musicians was Kyra Babcock, who teaches band at AC-GC High School in Guthrie Center.
FestivalNew York Post

Memorial Day: How COVID-19 restrictions will affect the holiday weekend

As Americans prepare for their second Memorial Day weekend under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events may look like a return to normal with many restrictions easing due to the distribution of vaccines throughout the country. With almost half of adults in America vaccinated against the virus,...
Berks County, PADelaware County Daily Times

LEGO exhibit, concerts, comedy and more on tap for Memorial Day weekend [events roundup]

Here are some events planned throughout the region over the Memorial Day weekend:. "Brick City," a family exhibition that celebrates iconic buildings from cities around the world constructed from LEGOS, goes on view at the Reading Public Museum from Saturday through Sept. 6. Visitors will view lively celebrations from New Zealand to New Orleans, tall skyscrapers from New York to Mecca, and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas, all carefully recreated in LEGO bricks by artist Warren Elsmore and his team. The Reading Pagoda, a popular Berks County landmark, will also be on view during the run of the show. The Pagoda was created by local LEGO artist Kelly Hoffman. The exhibit highlights cities across all seven continents, with the highlight being the London St Pancras Station, measuring 6-by-12 feet and built from over 180,000 standard LEGO bricks. Visitors will also discover new urban highlights like the London 2021 Olympic Park as well as some more recognizable icons, such as the Roman Colosseum. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Memorial Day and July 4). Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 65-plus, ages 4-17 and college students with ID. For more information, call 610-371-5850 or visit readingpublicmuseum.org.
Columbia, MOKOMU

Musicians across the country play taps to honor Memorial Day

COLUMBIA - Musicians across the country to either play taps or pause for one minute to honor and remember those who have died in military service to the United States at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. According to tapsacrossamerica.org, the 3 p.m. time was chosen because it is the time...
Mount Pleasant, SCabcnews4.com

Volunteers join 'Taps Across America' at Patriot's Point

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — There's no shortage of special Lowcountry sites to mark this Memorial Day, but Patriot’s Point might be one of the most fitting. Volunteers played Taps on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown Monday afternoon. The group took part in “Taps across America," an annual...
Burlington, VTWCAX

Jazz trumpeter Ray Vega joins in ‘Taps Across America’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jazz trumpeter and University of Vermont music professor Ray Vega showed his appreciation for Memorial Day by playing taps Monday. It’s part of Taps Across America, where thousands of trumpeters and buglers play the song outside at 3 p.m. to honor fallen soldiers. It’s the second year that Vega has participated and says he hopes it can help connect people.