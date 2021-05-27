The Lounge by Lignum

Set on the 51st Floor of the luxurious Andaz Tokyo, The Tavern – Grill & Lounge is the ideal setting for dining alongside beautiful city views. We loved the spacious and stylish dining area featuring cozy booths, romantic corners by the window, and large areas perfect for families and groups of friends. Highlights off the a la carte menu included The Tavern caesar salad with crisp bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese, soft boiled eggs, white anchovy and italian parsley, the citrus marinated Tasmanian salmon with caviar, avocado, wasabi, mascarpone cream, micro leaves, baby radish and lemon oil, the grilled octopus, red bell pepper puree, herb ricotta cheese and sour dough croutons, the Iberico ham, jambon blanc, cured pickled corned beef, artisan salami, confit onion and grilled sourdough bread and the grilled and clay pot braised lamb shanks with seasonal vegetables, herb garlic butter and rosemary lamb jus (for two). We also highly recommend their Signature Set Menu which included their fresh Nicoise Salad with Seared Akami Tuna, Green Beans, Confit Potatoes, Black Olives, Quail Eggs, White Anchovy, Hazelnut Dressing and Sesame Tuile, their Signature Lobster Bisque using Poached Lobster and Sauce Rouille, and their Grilled Sea Scallop with Watercress Puree and Butter Braised Small Turnip. The highlight of the menu is the Japanese Snow Aged Sirloin F1 with Snow Aged Mashed Potato. Our children also enjoyed the “kids box” which featured all their preferred foods. Each of our dishes were expertly paired with world wines and we couldn’t resist finishing with the Bombe Alaska. A perfect night in Tokyo in a welcoming and beautiful setting with delicious fare.