The Lounge by Lignum

Kittens, it’s Thursday, so let’s get SWANKY. We’re feeling the need to get a little dressed up and put a little swing in our step, because today is another day of getting out and doing things we haven’t done in a long time. Granted, everything we have planned is as mundane as daily errands could possibly get (hair appointment, dental appointment, grocery shopping), but we’re going to be experiencing something we’re almost embarrassed to admit: our first time inside a car in 14 months. Yes, it’s true. Your childless, carless urban gays have not been in any sort of vehicle since we came home from Boston on our book tour on March 6th, 2020. How weird is that? Other weirdness: We haven’t been around a child in all that time either. Honestly, if we think about either of those facts for too long it kind of freaks us out. We’ve said this a couple of time already, but for us, there’s been no difficulty in getting back into the swing of things. The only feeling we tend to have whenever a new formerly forbidden activity gets taken up again is just how much time was wasted in our lives, waiting for this to end.