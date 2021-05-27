Champlain Animal Hospital

I recently bought a reptile and when I got it home, I realized that I knew nothing about the care of this animal. I looked up enough about it online that I began to feel like an expert. I’ve found out that a lot of people do what I did buying an animal without learning the needed stuff first. This is so unfair to the animals. I just wanted to say animals you can’t handle aren’t something you should throw away. I know people have released pets into the woods when that animal could never survive there and would only suffer before dying. We humans can be so awful when it comes to feeling selfish about our own wants and not about the needs of the animals we’ve taken responsibility for the same way we should treat another family member who needs us. There is no solution to this except to have people start caring about animals.