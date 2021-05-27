Champlain Animal Hospital
A full-service animal care hospital located one mile north of Trent University. We have been caring for companion animals in the Kawarthas for over 30 years. We believe in a high standard of medicine and care for the whole pet. We have an excellent reputation for compassion and trustworthiness with our clients. Our goal is to assist you in maintaining your companion's health. Our modern facility has flexible hours and is wheelchair accessible. New clients are always welcome.