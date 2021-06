Constance “Gail” Dykes Wade, age 78 of St. Cloud, Florida went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25th 2021. Gail was born on May 12th, 1943 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Jessie and Herbert Dykes. She worked as a cosmetologist for several years and worked in a middle school lunchroom for ten. Gail attended St. Cloud Church of God. She loved to fish, play cards and spend time with her grandchildren.