Re: Missed that episode.***

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo show off her Tiger Paws. If pigs are so smart, why do 66% of them use weak and inferior materials during construction?

TV & VideosKilgore News Herald

Episode 17: What is Ventilation?

In this episode of Inside Infection Control, Dr. Abby explains what good ventilation is and why it is a key part of any healthcare infection control plan. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:. This video can also be viewed at.
TV & Videosphl17.com

Weekend Philler Episode 518

On Weekend Philler Episode 518, we’ve got Clutch Shot Axe Throwing, Opa Gyros & Crepes, Live Casino & Hotel, My Local Brew Works, and Brigandi’s Barbering Company!. Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend. Here are the...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 8 release date and time

The Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 8 release date and times have been confirmed for the U.S., U.K., and the rest of the world, for both the subbed and dubbed format. Here’s when the new Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, BST, CEST, AEDT, and more.
TV & Videosfilmpulse.net

Episode 36: Disaster MOVIES

The ’90s saw a large number of big budget disaster flicks, some decent, some not so much. This month, Adam and Ken take a look at four big disaster movies including Twister, Dante’s Peak, Deep Impact, and Deep Blue Sea.
TV & VideosWOUB

Episode 151 : Christine Caine

Christine Caine is a sought-after international speaker, author and activist. Known for her ability to effectively communicate a message of hope, Christine has a heart for reaching the lost, strengthening leadership, and championing the cause of justice. Together with her husband, Nick, she founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign – a recipient of the Mother Theresa Memorial Award for their work combating human trafficking among refugees. They also founded Propel Women, an organization designed to celebrate every woman’s passion, purpose, and potential. Christine and Nick make their home in Southern California with their daughters, Catherine and Sophia.
Books & Literatureihearofsherlock.com

Episode 217: The Staunton Tragedy

One of the latest books in the BSI Manuscript Series from the BSI Press is The Staunton Tragedy, the manuscript for "The Adventure of the Missing Three-Quarter." Edited by Wiggins emeritus Michael F. Whelan, the book brought together Sherlockians of all stripes for a wide variety of essays about and related to the story. The story itself was fairly thin and didn't present anything in the way of crime-solving on Sherlock Holmes's part, but the essays in The Staunton Tragedy make up for that.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Episode 240 / Every Dejavu

Every Dejavu is an eclectic label currently based in Boston, releasing everything from beat tapes to hip hop, R’n’B, and indie rock. In this episode, we catch up with label owner Ryan Magnole to hear about the label’s story, connecting with its roster, and their upcoming releases.
Kidsmy40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 88

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. New mask rules (or lack thereof) are being celebrated across the nation. But, if you have kids, put away the confetti. Why one mom says the new rules put unvaccinated children at risk. Also, do you have a familect? The secret language of families and friends...
Retailhbr.org

The Shopping Episode: Retail Trends We’re Watching

Youngme, Mihir, and Felix share their shopping habits and the retail trends they’re keeping an eye on. Youngme, Mihir, and Felix share their shopping habits and the retail trends they’re keeping an eye on. Each week, the hosts give their recommendations for reading, watching, and more. Here are This Week’s...
Minoritiesbookriot.com

Episode 94.5 Community is Everything

Tirzah talks about the fifth anniversary edition of an important queer YA book!. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. You Know Me Well by David Levithan and Nina LaCour.
HealthKilgore News Herald

Episode 13: What is a Respirator?

Dr. Abby explains what a respirator is and how it works in this episode of Inside Infection Control. https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/topics/respirators/cel/. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-euas#respirators. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:. This video can also be viewed at.
TV Seriesbitchute.com

Jekyll - Episode #1.2

With Hyde emerging more and more unexpectedly, Jackman finds himself not knowing where he's been or what he's done. Jackman is also being deceived. His nurse Katherine is working for someone else as is a close friend. He is still being fol…
Traveleverything-everywhere.com

This Week in Travel – Episode 281

Gary: Lake St Lucia in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park (a World Heritage Site) on the East coast of South Africa. Best place to see Hippopotamus. If you’re in Durban, drive up the coast to get there. The Eastern coast is the warm water coast. Jen: Los Cabos. Garza Blanca Luxe...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Inside a Manic Episode

Many people have delusions during a manic episode; I am one of those people. Since I am female and white, I was taken to the hospital, rather than jail, by law enforcement. In a manic episode, I am alternately elated and irritated. There is no way of knowing what comes next.
Fitnesspaleomg.com

You’re Not Alone – Episode 202: PaleOMG Uncensored Podcast

Today on the podcast I’m talking about grief, how our feelings can make us feel so alone sometimes, and how remembering that you’re not alone can make all the difference in the world. Tomorrow will be better. Just hold on for tomorrow. ________________. Don’t forget to check out my fitness...
Amomama

Daily Joke: Santa Claus Was Having a Bad Day

Santa Claus was having a bad day. Everything that could go wrong went wrong ahead of his big trip around the world to deliver Christmas presents. Leading up to Christmas Eve, Santa Claus's busiest day of the year, everything that could have gone wrong at Santa's workshop went wrong. First,...
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale Early for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.