Re: Missed that episode.***

One of the latest books in the BSI Manuscript Series from the BSI Press is The Staunton Tragedy, the manuscript for "The Adventure of the Missing Three-Quarter." Edited by Wiggins emeritus Michael F. Whelan, the book brought together Sherlockians of all stripes for a wide variety of essays about and related to the story. The story itself was fairly thin and didn't present anything in the way of crime-solving on Sherlock Holmes's part, but the essays in The Staunton Tragedy make up for that.