Government ‘pilot events’ are ruling the arts by state diktat

Over the last twenty years there has been an explosion of interest in history, not just British history, but all sorts of different kinds of history. The podcast genre is absolutely ideal to capitalise on this. I’ve already reviewed the daily History Hack podcast in a previous column, so I thought I’d turn my attention to Dan Snow’s History Hit this week. This podcast is also more or less daily, and it covers a huge range of subjects. It’s unashamedly the antithesis of a Radio 4 style podcast and sometimes almost overly informal. Snow is a populist and he wants every ‘ep’ of his ‘pod’, as he refers to them, to appeal to the widest possible audience. His tigerish enthusiasm draws you in, even on a subject which you think you might not be especially interested in.