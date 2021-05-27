Arickaree graduates four

To my Raven Scholars, Congratulations! I am so proud of your dedication and resilience. You are now embarking on a new journey as a graduate of Rocky River High School. As I reflect on your path this year, I admire your ability to face adversity and move forward. May your years ahead continue to be characterized by perseverance, commitment, and success. You are braver. You are stronger. You are smarter. You are forever a Raven. I wish you the very best of luck and look forward to all that you will accomplish in the future. All the best to the Class of 2021!