Arickaree graduates four

By Jo Anne Busing
akronnewsreporter.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArickaree High School held their graduation Sunday, May 23 with four seniors walking. Superintendent Tonya Rodwell opened the ceremony, followed by the processional. Pastor Pete Tel gave the invocation. The “Pledge of Allegiance” was led by Shane Bair and Jared Mason gave the salutatory address. The co- valedictory address was given by Tristin Niccoli and Karina Ruiz. The parent’s appreciation and slide show followed. Jesse Feather was the guest speaker. After his speech, scholarships were given and the diplomas were handed to the four seniors. Pastor Pete Tel gave the benediction. Congratulations to Shane Bair, Jared Mason, Karina Ruiz and Tristin Niccoli. Shown above in back row, lft to right: Tristin Niccoli, Jared Mason and Shane Bair; and in front, Karina Ruiz.

