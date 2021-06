Congratulations to Shaker High School senior Anna Ryu on recently being named the recipient of the 2021 NYS DAR District III scholarship!. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. It recognizes students in their senior year of high school who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are nominated and selected by faculty because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.