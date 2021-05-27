Union Pacific’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Journey is Never Ending

As OMCA prepares for re-opening, we're sharing our commitments to equity and safety. After these many months of sheltering-in-place, we are finally at a time when we will gradually bring staff back on campus, followed by you, our visitors. We know this moment brings anticipation and excitement, but also perhaps anxiety and concern. For these reasons, our extraordinary OMCA Safety Team has been hard at work putting in place the greatest possible safety precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of all those around us.