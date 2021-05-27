Union Pacific’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Journey is Never Ending
Written by Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO, Union Pacific. A year ago, a teenager named Darnella Frazier video recorded the murder of George Floyd, which ultimately led to the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. While witnessing the traumatic and terrifying episode, Darnella stood her ground for justice. Her courage is helping drive profound change in this country, and is a stark reminder for all of us: See something, say something, do something, because it will make a difference.www.railwayage.com