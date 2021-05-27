Cancel
Union Pacific’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Journey is Never Ending

By Lance Fritz
railwayage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO, Union Pacific. A year ago, a teenager named Darnella Frazier video recorded the murder of George Floyd, which ultimately led to the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. While witnessing the traumatic and terrifying episode, Darnella stood her ground for justice. Her courage is helping drive profound change in this country, and is a stark reminder for all of us: See something, say something, do something, because it will make a difference.

www.railwayage.com
