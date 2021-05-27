State’s cases rise by 2,327 day after 1,874; deaths’ increase 56 vs. 80
Florida ended two days of gaining fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases with an increase of a U.S.-high 2,327 a day after 1,874, as deaths rose by 56 after a U.S.-high 80, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 17th day in a row, at 3.54, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 21 consecutive days at 2.68 percent.www.wflx.com