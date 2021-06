Sentencing is scheduled for August 17 for former Center City Clerk Tracey Ray following guilty pleas to federal charges. Ray plead guilty last week to one count of wire fraud and one count of federal program theft. Ray was accused of obtaining over $317,000 from Center Missouri through false pretense, representations and promises. A Missouri State audit found Ray used Center funds to pay for charges on her personal credit card and for health insurance premiums and that she deposited additional city payroll checks to herself into her personal bank account. Prior to release of that audit.