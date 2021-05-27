Cancel
‘Werewolves Within’ Trailer: Mysterious Monsters Terrorize A Small-Town Community

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor, writer, and director Josh Ruben is having something of an indie moment. Known for UCB Comedy, College Humor, and appearing on series like “You’re The Worst” and “Eat Sh*t Kenny Daniels,” Ruben broke out last year with the clever and funny horror/comedy “Scare Me,” that roasted white male privilege. The film was a big hit at Sundance last year and then when it premiered on Shudder. Now he’s back already, with a new directorial effort, “Werewolves Within.”

