Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Westbury, NY

Unravelling ALT Cancers

nyit.edu
 14 days ago

Pictured: Sketch by student researcher Danny MacKenzie shows commonly seen ALT cancers and their prognoses, relative to cancers positive for telomerase. Seven students from the College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) helped conduct research that could bring scientists closer to developing more effective, less toxic treatments for some of the world’s deadliest cancers. Their report, published May 14 in the journal Cancers, provides a wide-ranging scientific review of 215 studies on the biological processes that enable certain cancers to spread.

www.nyit.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Westbury, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Cells#Tumor Cells#Mutations#Brain Cancer#Nyitcom#Fda#Fancm#Melody Young#Alt Cancers#Alt Detection#Blood Cancers#Telomerase Cancers#Breast Cancers#Cancer Treatments#Breast Cancer Cases#Cancer Science#Healthy Cells#Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells may provide new insights on tumor biology

Oncotarget published "Effect of cell microenvironment on the drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells" which reported that this study aimed to investigate whether Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) cells cultured in more native conditions have an altered phenotype and drug sensitivity compared to those cultured in standard conditions. Six HCC cell lines...
CancerVoice of America

Radiation Drugs Hunt and Kill Cancer Cells

A new study involving an experimental drug showed improved survival in men with severe prostate cancer. Researchers say the drug may become a new way to treat patients with other hard-to-reach or inoperable cancers. The study tested a new kind of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals. These drugs deliver radiation directly to...
CancerGreater Milwaukee Today

‘Outpedaling’ cancer

WASHINGTON D.C. — When cancer survivor and award-winning journalist Elizabeth McGowan arrived in Racine in the early 1990s, she thought she had been given a new lease on life. After leaving the Janesville Gazette in 1989 following a difficult treatment for melanoma – the very same cancer that had killed...
Cancerthedoctorstv.com

How CAR-T Cell Therapy Can Fight Cancer

The Doctors share another story about the remarkable results CAR-T cell therapy can have battling cancer. In 2010, Sue was diagnosed with multiple myeloma after a bone marrow biopsy. Doctors used a number of traditional treatments, including chemotherapy and stem cell therapy, but they were only somewhat effective and Sue never had a full recovery.
CancerEurekAlert

Finding the weak points in radiation-resistant pancreatic cancer cells

The National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology. Of all the different types of cancer known, a subtype of pancreatic cancer called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is among the most aggressive and deadly. This disease begins in the cells that make up certain small ducts in the pancreas and progresses silently, usually causing no symptoms until advanced tumors actually obstruct these ducts or spread to other places. PDAC is not only difficult to diagnose, but also very unresponsive to available treatments. In particular, researchers have noted that PDAC cells can usually survive radiotherapy through mechanisms that remain largely unknown.
CancerMedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide-producing drug boosts cancer-killing effect of radiotherapy

A small drug molecule that appears to protect normal tissue from the damaging effects of radiation, may simultaneously be able to boost the cancer-killing effect of radiation therapy, according to a new study led by scientists at University of Iowa, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

New Pancreatic Cancer Treatments Urgently Needed, Many Novel Options In Development

A review of novel therapies for pancreatic cancer and potential future treatments for the disease found that new therapies are urgently needed for patients, with a number of potential options on the horizon. Presented at the 2021 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the research indicates that mutations of the KRAS gene could serve as a potential target for treatment, but that the targetable KRAS G12C mutation is very rare in pancreatic cancer, and the mutations more commonly seen are currently not targetable. Additionally, treatments combining chemotherapy and immunotherapy may be the future of immunotherapy for pancreatic cancer.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers clarify cellular processes related to radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer subtypes not just because it is difficult to diagnose early, but because it is inherently resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In a recent study, scientists from Japan investigated the relationship that exists between the radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells, the natural cell cycle, and a cellular mechanism called autophagy, or “self-digestion.” Their results pave the way for novel radiosensitizers and improved therapeutic strategies for resistant cancers.
CancerMedscape News

Urine Metabolites Could Predict End of Life in Lung Cancer

Lung cancer patients could soon have their risk of dying over the following 3 months accurately predicted by analysing their urine samples, allowing them to better prepare for their end of life, say UK researchers. Dr Seamus Coyle, consultant in palliative medicine, the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool, and colleagues studied...
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

Cholesterol metabolite induces production of cancer-promoting vesicles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scientists working to understand the cellular processes linking high cholesterol to breast cancer recurrence and metastasis report that a byproduct of cholesterol metabolism causes some cells to send out cancer-promoting signals to other cells. These signals are packaged in membrane-bound compartments called extracellular vesicles. Reported in the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New blood test helps monitor patient’s response to cancer treatment

Cancer patients who are undergoing targeted therapy can look forward to a new blood test that could tell their doctors whether the treatment is working, within one day after the start of the treatment. This will significantly speed up the evaluation process and enable doctors to make adjustments to the treatment plan, if necessary, to improve patients' chances of recovery.
CancerWebMD

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
Cancerseattlepi.com

After years of research, a new blood test now screens for over 50 cancers

(BPT) - In 2021, an estimated 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Thanks to a groundbreaking new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, more people could learn about a cancer diagnosis sooner, which is important because early detection helps save lives.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Most cancers are caused by these 5 things

Many things can contribute to cancer, including genetic factors and lifestyle factors. It is known that an unhealthy lifestyle can cause many types of cancer. For example, sitting too much and eating a diet high in saturated fat could contribute to colon cancer. Smoking tobacco may lead to lung cancer.
Cancerbcm.edu

Mole or melanoma?

Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous cancer. And by pathology know the true diagnosis. If you recognize a loose adaption of Shakespeare’s famous “To Be or Not To Be” soliloquy from Hamlet, good for you. But more important than your literary smarts, is knowing that melanoma – considered the most aggressive skin cancer – can be effectively treated with surgery if caught early, before it spreads to lymph nodes or other organs. Let’s review some basics.
CancerMedicalXpress

When colon cancer spreads to the liver

Colorectal cancer is a leading cancer among men and women around the world. Many colorectal cancers are likely to spread to other organs, with the most common site of metastases being the liver. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Sean Cleary, a hepatobiliary and pancreas surgeon at Mayo Clinic explains...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention

In a recent study published in Seminars in Cancer Biology, researchers found that a good vitamin D status is beneficial both in cancer prevention and in the prognosis of several cancers. The anti-cancer effects of vitamin D are especially pronounced in the prevention and treatment of colon cancer and blood...