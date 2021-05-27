Unravelling ALT Cancers
Pictured: Sketch by student researcher Danny MacKenzie shows commonly seen ALT cancers and their prognoses, relative to cancers positive for telomerase. Seven students from the College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) helped conduct research that could bring scientists closer to developing more effective, less toxic treatments for some of the world’s deadliest cancers. Their report, published May 14 in the journal Cancers, provides a wide-ranging scientific review of 215 studies on the biological processes that enable certain cancers to spread.www.nyit.edu