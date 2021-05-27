Cancel
‘Physical’ Trailer: Rose Byrne Goes From ’80s Housewife To Aerobics Pioneer In Apple TV+’s Dark Comedy Series

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Craig Gillespie is probably hoping he has a pretty big summer this year. Not only does he have a feature film arriving tomorrow, “Cruella,” which is expected to be a big hit for Disney, but he’s also the direct of some episodes of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Physical.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Paul Sparks
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Lou Taylor Pucci
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housewife#Comedy Series#Dark Comedy#Film Series#Tv Series#Watch Trailer#Aerobics Classics#80s San Diego#Stars#Episodes#Feature#Emma Stone Struggles#Husband
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for ‘Physical’, Coming to Apple TV+ June 18

The official trailer for Physical was released Thursday. Starring Rose Byrne, the series tells the tale of a quietly tormented housewife in 1980s San Diego, who changes her life when she discovers aerobics. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 18. Check It Out: Official Trailer for ‘Physical’, Coming...
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple shares first trailer for Apple TV+ drama 'Physical'

The first trailer of "Physical" shows a struggling housewife begin her journey to an aerobics empire, premieres June 18 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode original series, created by Annie Weisman, stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who gets hooked on aerobics and starts a business videotaping the exercise. The dark comedy seeks to capture the journey of an enterprising woman in 1980s San Diego.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Rose Byrne taps into the power of the leotard in Physical trailer

We’ve all been there. Setting goals to “eat well and workout” everyday only for the humdrum and pressures of life to boot it off our schedules day after day. We know in some way we will feel better if we actually went, but seriously, time and energy are not infinite resources. Apple TV+’s new series Physical follows Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife who harnesses the power of the leotard to change her life. Every day Rubin, played by Rose Byrne, fails to meet the expectations of the life she wants for herself, until she stumbles into an aerobics studio. After her husband loses his job, she joins the studio as a teacher. From there, she and her new coworker seek to build a workout empire while uplifting the women around them. The vicious voice in Byrne’s head keeps pushing her forward, but it may be beyond her limits.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Official Trailer for IMDb TV’s Original Series – ‘Timewasters’

The official trailer for IMDb TV’s original series – ‘Timewasters’ is out! Seasons 1 and 2 of Timewasters will premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, beginning June 11. Watch the official trailer for IMDb TV’s original series – ‘Timewasters’ below!. Created by BAFTA and British Screenwriting awards nominee...
FitnessPosted by
UPI News

'Physical' trailer shows Rose Byrne build a fitness empire

May 27 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Physical. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego. The preview shows Sheila living a mundane life before discovering aerobics. Using...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The End’ Trailer: The New Dark Comedy Series About Aging & Death Arrives On Showtime This Summer

The dynamics of life and death surround Showtime’s new series “The End.” Set in Australia, this dark comedy explores how a mother and daughter relate to ever-changing circumstances. Creator and writer Samantha Strauss offers a balanced look at the realities of personal growth, while also delving into what it means to be a part of the modern familial unit. Director Jessica M. Thompson comes to ‘End’ as a relative novice in the TV industry; her previous experience extends to the well-received feature “The Light of the Moon.” Jonathan Brough joins as director for four episodes and expands his filmography from series such as “Rosehaven.”
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Shining Girls' star Elisabeth Moss to direct Apple TV+ series

Directors for the forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Shining Girls" are to include series star Elisabeth Moss, who previously directed episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale." The eight-part Apple TV+ thriller serial "Shining Girls" is to feature three directors, Michelle MacLaren, Daina Reed, and series star Elisabeth Moss. The show is also executive produced by Moss, and is being made by her Love & Squalor Pictures production company.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wool: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series Starring Rebecca Ferguson

Wool has been ordered to series by Apple TV+. The upcoming dystopian drama series will star Rebecca Ferguson (above) and is based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels. A premiere date and additional casting will be revealed at a later date. Apple TV+ revealed more about Wool in a press...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year. The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman joins Apple TV+ series Echo 3

A few weeks after casting Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) as a lead on Echo 3, Apple TV+ has filled its second lead role in the action-thriller series. Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) will star alongside Evans in the series that comes from Oscar winning writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Timewasters’: UK Comedy Series Travels To IMDb TV In The U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV has picked up Timewasters, the British comedy about a jazz band who time travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats. Amazon’s free streaming service will carry the first two seasons of the now-canceled ITV2 show, which is produced by ITV Studios-backed Big Talk Productions. Endeavor Content distributes the BAFTA-nominated series.
TV SeriesPolygon

HBO Max’s dark comedy Hacks hid a huge TV moment in a low-key scene

One of the most quietly revolutionary scenes I’ve seen on television this year was tucked away in “New Eyes,” the sixth episode of HBO Max’s new dark comedy Hacks, which just released on May 27. In the scene, young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) has been taken to the hospital by her boss Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedy diva, after severe abdominal pain caused Ava to abruptly collapse. At the hospital, the doctor tells Ava she’s dehydrated, and dismissively tells her it’ll pass — and then Deborah, indignant, raises her voice to demand that the doctor take Ava’s pain more seriously and give her a CT scan. He does. That’s it. That’s the whole scene. It’s a brief moment that encapsulates why Hacks makes for great TV worth watching, even though it doesn’t start out that way.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mosquito Coast: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Drama Series

The story of the Fox family will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed The Mosquito Coast for a second season. The first season of seven episodes concludes this Friday. A dramatic series based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast TV show stars Justin...